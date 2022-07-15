Brazil winger Raphinha completes move from Leeds to Barcelona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Brazil winger Raphinha completes move from Leeds to Barcelona

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 2.29pm Updated: July 15 2022, 2.39pm
Raphinha has completed his move to Barcelona (John Walton/PA)
Raphinha has completed his move to Barcelona (John Walton/PA)

Raphinha has completed his move from Leeds to Barcelona, the Premier League club have announced.

The Brazil winger is set to be officially unveiled later on Friday in Spain following the conclusion of a deal reportedly worth in excess of £50million.

Leeds said in a statement: “Leeds United can confirm Raphinha has today completed a transfer to FC Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.

Leeds had announced earlier this week that they had agreed a deal “in principle” with Barcelona, effectively ending the interest of a number of clubs, reportedly including Chelsea and Arsenal.

Despite their well-documented cash-flow problems, Barcelona indicated their ability to finance a deal for the 25-year-old which could rise to a reported £54.7m including add-ons.

Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes on deadline day in October 2020 for a reported fee of £17m and went to make 67 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals.

Leeds added in the statement: “We would like to place on record our sincere gratitude to Raphinha for his effort and contribution whilst at the football club.

Brentford v Leeds United – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Raphinha became a fans’ favourite during his time at Elland Road (John Walton/PA)

“He showed unquestionable commitment and professionalism until the very end of his time at Elland Road and his celebrations at the Brentford Community Stadium will live long in the memory.

“Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Raphinha the very best for the future and hope he enjoys great success at the Nou Camp and throughout his career.”

Leeds have signed six new players since retaining Premier League status on the final day last season, while Raphinha’s departure follows the sale of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City for £45m.

