Adam Scott sets sights on lifting the Claret Jug after Open fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Adam Scott sets sights on lifting the Claret Jug after Open fightback

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 2.37pm
Australia’s Adam Scott carded a superb 65 on day two of the 150th Open at St Andrews (David Davies/PA)
Australia’s Adam Scott carded a superb 65 on day two of the 150th Open at St Andrews (David Davies/PA)

A decade on from a heartbreaking near-miss, Adam Scott has his sights set on belatedly lifting the Claret Jug after staging a brilliant fightback in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

Scott was four over par after eight holes of his opening round but played the next 28 in 11 under to surge into contention for a second major following his victory in the 2013 Masters.

The play-off win over Angel Cabrera at Augusta National came nine months after Scott blew a four-shot lead in the final round of the Open at Royal Lytham, where he bogeyed the last four holes and lost by one to Ernie Els.

Adam Scott
Australia’s Adam Scott reacts to missing his putt on the 18th during day four of the 2012 Open Championship at Royal Lytham (Peter Byrne/PA)

“You don’t need much extra motivation at an Open Championship,” said the former world number one, who will celebrate his 42nd birthday on Saturday.

“But any time I think about letting one slip through my hands, it hurts.

“And it would be exciting if I shot a really great round tomorrow to tee off with a legitimate feeling (on Sunday) that I’m in contention, not only for the fact that I haven’t really been in that position for a major for a little while, but also for the fact that I’ve had one hand on this jug, I feel like, and I’d like to put two on.”

Adam Scott
Australia’s Adam Scott tees off the 18th during day two of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking about a 65 containing seven birdies and no bogeys, Scott said: “That’s what I needed, but as good as the 65 was today, I think getting back to even was huge yesterday.

“After six holes things weren’t feeling particularly good. So I’m really pleased with that.

“I did a lot of good stuff out there today, so hopefully more of that on the weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier