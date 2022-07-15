Talor Gooch: I got carried away comparing atmosphere at LIV events to Ryder Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talor Gooch: I got carried away comparing atmosphere at LIV events to Ryder Cup

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 2.47pm
Talor Gooch (right) backtracked on Ryder Cup comments after impressing at the Open (David Davies/PA)
Talor Gooch accepts he may have got carried away by comparing the atmosphere at LIV Golf events to the Ryder Cup.

The American world number 40, who has never participated in the prestigious biennial contest, made the jarring comment after featuring on the winning team at the LIV tournament in Portland earlier this month.

The 30-year-old, who shot himself into contention at the Open on Friday with a second-round 69, admits his remarks have justifiably attracted a lot of ridicule.

He said: “A bunch of players came up and they’re like, ‘Really? Really?’

“I was like, ‘Hold on a second, guys. Give me a little break. I just won. I was in the moment. I might have gotten a little aggressive with the comments’.

“We were pumped. I watch F1. I was so pumped to be able to spray champagne like they do in F1.

“Maybe (it was) a little aggressive of a comment. Rightfully so, I’ve taken a little bit of heat for it.”

Gooch moved to seven under with a second-round 69 at St Andrews
Gooch moved to seven under with a second-round 69 at St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)

Having been suspended from the PGA Tour for signing up to the lucrative but controversial Saudi-backed LIV circuit, Gooch may have seriously damaged his chances of ever appearing at a Ryder Cup.

At present he remains eligible to compete in majors such as this week’s at St Andrews, but the future is uncertain as the power struggle between LIV and the golfing establishment becomes increasingly rancorous.

“It would be a cool one to go out on,” said Gooch, who sits on seven under par after two rounds at the Old Course.

“Hopefully not, though. I’d like to think that the majors would like to have the best players in the world playing in their events in spite of everything that’s going on, but obviously that’s not up to me. It’s up to other people.”

Another LIV rebel, Dustin Johnson, also hit form
Gooch’s fellow LIV rebel Dustin Johnson also hit form (Jane Barlow/PA)

Another LIV player, Dustin Johnson, moved to nine under while others to have committed to the rival series have also fared well.

“I think there’s some strong players, no doubt,” said Gooch. “The credentials of everyone speak for themselves.

“It’s obviously cool for me to see other guys that are out there playing well. We’ve caught a lot of flak for what we’ve done recently but I think one thing that cannot be questioned is the quality of players that are there.”

