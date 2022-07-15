Siya Kolisi: South Africa’s series decider against Wales will build character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Siya Kolisi: South Africa’s series decider against Wales will build character

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 4.51pm
Siya Kolisi will lead South Africa into a Test series decider against Wales (Steve Haag/PA)
Siya Kolisi will lead South Africa into a Test series decider against Wales (Steve Haag/PA)

South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi believes that cup final experiences build character as the Springboks prepare for a Test series decider against Wales.

Cape Town’s DHL Stadium hosts a winner-takes-all third game on Saturday after South Africa triumphed in Pretoria and Wales levelled things up with an historic success in Bloemfontein last weekend.

The 13-12 victory was Wales’ first over the world champion Springboks in South Africa, setting up an intriguing finale.

“We have been in these situations before, and it builds character,” Kolisi said.

“The coaches want us to be in situations such as these, so this is nothing new for us. But I am sure Wales have been in these situations, too.

“Wales are a tough team – they don’t stop playing for 80 minutes – but we are looking forward to this weekend.

“We looked at last week’s game and where they were strong, and we have been working on that and on improving our game.”

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has recalled eight of the 2019 World Cup-winning team – Kolisi included – for the Wales showdown.

It is also South Africa’s last game before they open their Rugby Championship campaign against New Zealand on August 6.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said: “We are still in a building phase to the World Cup (next year).

“Last week, we were not happy with the result. We had several opportunities which could have allowed us to put them away, but we didn’t use them.

“This week will probably tell us where we are as a team. We have no doubt it is going to be another big tussle, but we will do everything we can to win.

“Wales have a similar style of play, and they can feed off scraps and create something from nothing, so we are aware of the challenge that lies ahead.”

The third Test marks Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth’s 100th cap – he is the seventh South African to reach that landmark – with hooker Bongi Mbonambi making his 50th Test match appearance.

Eben Etzebeth
Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth will win his 100th cap in a series decider against Wales (Steve Haag/PA)

Kolisi added: “This is a special occasion for Eben and his family.

“It is special to achieve what he has, and to be the youngest player to achieve it makes it even more remarkable, so we are happy for him and for Bongi.

“We want to win this match for them, but more importantly for the Springboks and the people of South Africa.”

