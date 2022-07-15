Archie Battersbee’s parents to appeal after losing High Court treatment fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Archie Battersbee’s parents to appeal after losing High Court treatment fight

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 4.51pm Updated: July 15 2022, 5.21pm
(Hollie Dance)
(Hollie Dance)

The parents of a 12-year-old boy who has “catastrophic” brain damage are planning the next stage of a legal fight after a High Court judge reviewed evidence and ruled that doctors could lawfully stop providing life-support treatment.

Mr Justice Hayden described what had happened to Archie Battersbee as a “tragedy of immeasurable dimensions”.

But the judge, who delivered a ruling on Friday after reviewing evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London earlier this week, said medical evidence was “compelling and unanimous”, and painted a “bleak” picture.

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend in Essex, said they would ask Court of Appeal judges to overturn Mr Justice Hayden’s decision.

Ms Dance, 46, wept outside court as she told how she planned to keep fighting and asked journalists: “Where does a mother’s love stop?”

Mr Justice Hayden heard how Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 – she thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is “brain-stem dead” and say continued life support treatment is not in his best interests.

Archie’s parents disagree, and say his heart is still beating.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions about what medical moves were in Archie’s best interests.

Archie Battersbee
Archie Battersbee suffered a ‘devastating’ brain injury three months ago (Hollie Dance/PA)

“Archie would want us to keep on fighting,” Ms Dance said after Mr Justice Hayden’s ruling.

“And we will keep on fighting. We will appeal.”

Ms Dance added: “With all due respect to Mr Justice Hayden, it is not in Archie’s best interests to die.”

She went on: “Where does a mother’s love stop?”

Mr Battersbee said: “There have been too many battles in too short a space of time.

“He needs more time. We’ll try to appeal. Who knows?”

Archie Battersbee’s mother Hollie Dance (right) and family friend Ella Carter, outside the High Court during an earlier hearing
Archie Battersbee’s mother Hollie Dance (right) and family friend Ella Carter, outside the High Court during an earlier hearing (PA)

Another High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, had initially considered the case.

She concluded, after an earlier hearing, that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges had upheld a challenge by Archie’s parents to decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, and said evidence should be reviewed.

Archie Battersbee court case
Archie’s father Paul Battersbee outside court (James Manning/PA)

Mr Justice Hayden said evidence showed Archie had suffered a “significant injury” to “multiple areas” of his brain and had not “regained awareness at any time”.

“Archie’s mother described him as a fighter and I have no doubt he was,” said Mr Justice Hayden.

“But the fight, if it can properly be characterised as such, is no longer in Archie’s control.

“The damage to his brain has deprived him of any bodily autonomy.

“Eventually Archie’s organs will fail and ultimately his heart will stop.”

Mr Justice Hayden said the reality of Archie’s case was “terrible”.

“There is unfortunately no treatment possible to reverse the damage that has been caused to Archie’s brain,” he said.

“There can be no hope at all of recovery.”

The judge said he had reached his conclusions with “profound regret”.

