News

Camilla receives TikTok training from her grandchildren

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 8.21pm
The Duchess of Cornwall said her grandchildren have taught her how to use TikTok (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall said her grandchildren have taught her how to use TikTok (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall has embraced the social media world of TikTok thanks to her grandchildren – while the Prince of Wales reads to the youngsters and puts on all the voices, she has revealed.

Camilla has given a newspaper interview where she laments how family meals are a thing of the past, and everyone is now on “their devices”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail the duchess, who celebrates her 75th birthday on Sunday, said: “Families don’t sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner.

PoW annual visit to Scotland 2014
The Duchess of Cornwall with her grandchildren and their mother, her daughter Laura Lopes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Because I am ancient, in the old days we all sat down (to eat). Now everyone is on their devices. It just makes me quite cross!”

The duchess has five grandchildren, thanks to her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and is known by the nickname GaGa.

The newspaper reported during the pandemic she used Houseparty, the social networking service for group video chats, to speak to the youngsters and they taught their royal grandmother to use the video sharing app TikTok.

But she has described the world of social media that the younger generation have embraced as a “double-edged sword”.

In the interview, which will be published in full on Saturday, the duchess describes how Charles is the fun grandpa who reads his favourite children’s stories to Camilla’s grandchildren and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children – and puts on funny voices.

