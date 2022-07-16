Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez in England to finalise his move to Manchester United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is in England to finalise his move to Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s rebuild is beginning to pick up pace, with the acquisition of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia complemented by the confirmation of Christian Eriksen’s arrival on Friday.

The Denmark international signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford on the same day that Martinez flew to Manchester with his agent to complete his move.

Arsenal had been interested in the Argentina international, who is now set to swap Ajax for United for a fee in the region of 55 million US dollars (£46.75million).

Lisandro Martinez played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax (John Walton/PA)

Martinez, who is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal, will now undergo a medical in Manchester and complete the requisite visa processes.

The PA news agency understands confirmation of the deal could take a few days and that the defender is not expected fly to Australia for their final two pre-season friendlies.

United followed up Tuesday’s 4-0 win in Bangkok against rivals Liverpool with a 4-1 comeback win against Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓US Summer Tour 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r14Zgeuf89 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2022

Ten Hag’s side return to the MCG to play Crystal Palace on Tuesday, before heading to Perth to face Aston Villa next Saturday.

Meanwhile, United target Frenkie de Jong has been named in the Barcelona squad for their pre-season US tour, which begins on Wednesday in Florida.

An initial fee of 75 million euros (£63.5m) rising to a potential 85 million euros (£72m) is believed to have been agreed with Barca, but issues relating to deferred wages are understood to be obstructing the deal.

De Jong is understood to be owed a substantial amount in deferred wages by cash-strapped Barcelona and the Dutchman will need convincing to leave the LaLiga giants.

But United would surely not have pursued the 25-year-old all summer if they did not believe he was willing to move to Old Trafford, where he would work under his former Ajax boss Ten Hag.