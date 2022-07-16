Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez in England to finalise his move to Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez in England to finalise his move to Manchester United

By Press Association
July 16 2022, 5.55am Updated: July 16 2022, 11.05am
Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez is set to join Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is in England to finalise his move to Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s rebuild is beginning to pick up pace, with the acquisition of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia complemented by the confirmation of Christian Eriksen’s arrival on Friday.

The Denmark international signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford on the same day that Martinez flew to Manchester with his agent to complete his move.

Arsenal had been interested in the Argentina international, who is now set to swap Ajax for United for a fee in the region of 55 million US dollars (£46.75million).

Lisandro Martinez played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax
Martinez, who is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal, will now undergo a medical in Manchester and complete the requisite visa processes.

The PA news agency understands confirmation of the deal could take a few days and that the defender is not expected fly to Australia for their final two pre-season friendlies.

United followed up Tuesday’s 4-0 win in Bangkok against rivals Liverpool with a 4-1 comeback win against Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Ten Hag’s side return to the MCG to play Crystal Palace on Tuesday, before heading to Perth to face Aston Villa next Saturday.

Meanwhile, United target Frenkie de Jong has been named in the Barcelona squad for their pre-season US tour, which begins on Wednesday in Florida.

An initial fee of 75 million euros (£63.5m) rising to a potential 85 million euros (£72m) is believed to have been agreed with Barca, but issues relating to deferred wages are understood to be obstructing the deal.

De Jong is understood to be owed a substantial amount in deferred wages by cash-strapped Barcelona and the Dutchman will need convincing to leave the LaLiga giants.

But United would surely not have pursued the 25-year-old all summer if they did not believe he was willing to move to Old Trafford, where he would work under his former Ajax boss Ten Hag.

