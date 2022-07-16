‘Polar Preet’ aims to become first woman to trek solo across Antarctica

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Polar Preet’ aims to become first woman to trek solo across Antarctica

By Press Association
July 16 2022, 1.41pm Updated: July 16 2022, 2.59pm
Preet Chandi has another polar adventure in her sights (PA)
An Army officer who made history trekking to the South Pole is now hoping to become the first woman to complete a solo and unsupported crossing of Antarctica.

Captain Preet Chandi, a British Army medical officer, became the first woman of colour to complete a solo, unaided trip to the South Pole in January after she trekked 700 miles in 40 days.

The 33-year-old – also known as “Polar Preet” – said that she is now training for “phase two” of her expedition, which will involve travelling more than 1,000 miles, enduring temperatures of up to minus 50C and wind speeds of up to 60mph, and pulling a sledge alongside her kit.

The coast-to-coast journey, which she plans to begin in October, is expected to take around 75 days.

Capt Chandi, from Derby, will be taking a few months of leave from the Army at the end of the year for her expedition.

In an Instagram post announcing the expedition, she said: “Why did I go to Antarctica in the first place and why am I going back?

“I wanted to show that no matter where we are from, no matter what we look like, we can achieve anything we want.

“I want to inspire others to push their boundaries and encourage them to believe in themselves. I want to break that glass ceiling!”

The Army physiotherapist has shared further updates on her trip, writing on her blog that she is “doing so many things now that I wouldn’t have thought I was capable of even 5 years ago… don’t limit yourself.”

Her daily training routine includes cardio and strength training as well as dragging tyres to replicate the weight of her sledge, The Telegraph reported.

When she completed her 700-mile journey to the South Pole earlier this year, Capt Chandi said it felt “surreal”.

