Scott Herald savouring ‘surreal’ second chance to tee it up at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Scott Herald savouring ‘surreal’ second chance to tee it up at St Andrews

By Press Association
July 16 2022, 2.51pm
Local professional Scott Herald got the chance to ‘play’ in the Open (Richard Sellers/PA)
Local professional Scott Herald got the chance to ‘play’ in the Open (Richard Sellers/PA)

St Andrews professional Scott Herald savoured the thrill of ‘playing’ the Open on his home course on Saturday, weeks after thinking he had missed the chance.

The 35-year-old golf instructor had hoped to earn a place in the field by right but failed to get through to final qualifying last month.

With the driving range where he works now out of action due to the town’s hosting of the Open, that left him with little more than walking the dog on his to-do list for this weekend.

Scott Herald, who is a senior golf instructor, had attempted to qualify for the Open himself
Scott Herald, who is a senior golf instructor, had attempted to qualify for the Open himself (Richard Sellers/PA)

That all changed on Friday evening after an odd number of players made the cut for the final two rounds.

Tournament organisers called and invited him to lead out of the field on Saturday, playing as a non-competitive ‘marker’ alongside Lichfield’s Richard Mansell in the first group of the day.

Herald said: “It feels surreal to go from trying to qualify and that being the main focus, then to having the relaxation of the week, then the high of knowing I was going to play, then the real nerves of, ‘I am going to play today’.

“It was a bit of a baptism of fire but unbelievable at the same time. I was a little bit nervy to begin with. I have stood on that first tee I don’t know how many times now but this was just different, special, goosebumps really.”

Herald (right) played alongside Richard Mansell
Herald, right, played alongside Richard Mansell (Richard Sellers/PA)

Herald originally hails from Glasgow but has been working at the St Andrews Links Academy since 2015.

He is now the senior instructor and is well settled in the town with his wife Mairi also working the same company. She was actually expected to be busier this week as she is involved with the Open retail operation.

“This is a massive week for her,” said Herald, who could be back in action on Sunday. “Usually for me it’s just a stay-at-home week and do what you do with the dog, but all of a sudden it’s pretty special this weekend.”

Herald had a close-up view as Mansell, someone who did safely negotiate qualifying, scored well early on.

Mansell's 68 included an eagle on the ninth
Mansell’s 68 included an eagle on the ninth (Richard Sellers/PA)

The 27-year-old recorded a four-under-par 68 that included an eagle on the ninth and he also was just pleased to be involved.

Mansell, four under for the tournament, said: “You just want to be here. That’s why knocking in the putt on 17 meant so much yesterday.

“I’ve never reacted like that when I’ve made a cut before. You just want to play two more rounds in the 150th Open at St Andrews. That’s what you dream of as a kid.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier