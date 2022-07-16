O’Neill to brief US politicians in Washington on need to restore Stormont

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
O’Neill to brief US politicians in Washington on need to restore Stormont

By Press Association
July 16 2022, 5.47pm
Sinn Fein Vice-President Michelle O’Neill is to travel to Washington on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said she will brief senior US politicians on the need to restore powersharing at Stormont during a visit to Washington.

Ms O’Neill will travel to the US on Monday for a series of meetings with Congressional members and Irish American leaders.

She said the US remained a “critical partner” for peace and progress in Northern Ireland but added that the Conservative Government had proved it was an “untrustworthy partner”.

Powersharing in Northern Ireland is in limbo after the DUP blocked the formation of a devolved executive following May’s election in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Unionists and loyalists are enraged at trade arrangements that have resulted in new checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and have demanded that the UK Government introduce changes.

A contentious Bill that would empower ministers to override aspects of the arrangements is currently moving through its stages at Westminster.

Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections and Ms O’Neill would be in line to become First Minister if the DUP dropped its boycott of the devolved institutions.

Speaking ahead of her trip to Washington, she said: “Having travelled to Brussels, Dublin and London since our historic election in May, this is my first visit to Washington where I will emphasise the value of the relationship with the United States who remain a critical partner for peace and progress.

“I will tell politicians, diplomats and business leaders that the majority of people voted for change, and there is a strong commitment from a majority of newly elected MLAs and Assembly parties to work together and make politics work so we can deliver for the whole community.

“The continued stand-off by the DUP who are denying the public the democratic representation and leadership they are entitled to cannot continue.

“The political cover by the Tories must be robustly challenged. The Good Friday Agreement must be both applied and upheld in full.”

Brexit
Unionists object to checks on goods entering Northern Ireland required as part of the Northern Ireland Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms O’Neill said a devolved Government was needed to set a budget to assist families and workers struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

She also sharply criticised the Conservative Government over its controversial Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

The Bill aims to provide the promise of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of Troubles offences who agree to provide information to a new truth body and move to end conflict-related civil cases and inquests.

The legislation has been criticised by all political parties in Northern Ireland as well as victims’ and survivors’ groups and the Irish Government.

Ms O’Neill said: “It is important that all those in the US who value the close political, economic and cultural bonds with the island of Ireland understand what is now at stake after a quarter century of peace and stability.

“It is vital that we underscore the reckless actions of the British government who are trying to sabotage our political agreements through their anti-Good Friday Agreement agenda which is disingenuously dressed up in a pro-agreement rhetoric.

“They have abandoned victims and survivors and taken a fundamental departure away from the Stormont House Agreement by legislating unilaterally in order to protect the interests of the British State itself.

“They are legislating to breach international law and denounce the protocol which limits the impact of their hard Brexit on society and business here, and prevents a hard border.

“The protocol is supported by a majority of MLAs because it is working, and gives us access to the EU single market which is helping business export (and) create more jobs and economic success.

“They do this at a time of major conflict in Europe.

“The actions of the Tory party in Westminster have demonstrated they are an untrustworthy partner in Ireland and internationally.

“Their actions remain a challenge to all who value our agreements.

“Now is the time to assert the primacy of politics, the honouring of agreements, and respect for international law which protects the all-island economy and prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland.”

