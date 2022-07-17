Champion race driver Bobby East stabbed to death at California service station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Champion race driver Bobby East stabbed to death at California service station

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 2.34am
Bobby East, a three-time US Auto Club national champion driver, has died after being stabbed at a Southern California service station (Alamy/PA)
Bobby East, a three-time US Auto Club national champion driver, has died after being stabbed at a Southern California service station at the age of 37.

The Westminster Police Department issued a statement on Saturday identifying Robert John East of San Dimas as having been stabbed in the chest at a 76 gas station on Wednesday.

The statement added the stabbing suspect, Trent William Millsap, 27, was shot and killed in Anaheim on Friday as officers tried to arrest him.

Police say they have no motive for the stabbing and the investigation into both deaths is ongoing.

Millsap was on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for an unrelated parole violation, authorities said.

They said they arrived at the gas station shortly before 6pm to find Mr East suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to University of California, Irvine Medical Centre, where he died.

East, whose father was a noted short-track car builder, won USAC’s National Midgets title in 2004 and Silver Crown championships in 2012 and 2013. He had 56 USAC-sanctioned feature victories, 48 of them in national divisions.

He was just 16 in 2001 when he became the youngest driver to win a feature USAC National Midget race. He won 15 USAC races in 2004 and had a short Nascar career.

He made 11 career starts in what is now Nascar’s Xfinity Series and had two top-10 finishes in 31 career Truck Series races.

In a statement Nascar said it was “saddened to learn of the tragic death of Bobby East”.

It added: “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, a true racer.”

Former Truck Series champion Todd Bodine also paid tribute, tweeting: “Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman.”

