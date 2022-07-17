American dream as tiny cheerleaders fly the flag for Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

American dream as tiny cheerleaders fly the flag for Britain

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 2.46am Updated: July 17 2022, 8.06am
The Red Hot Embers cheerleading team, from Salford (PA)
The Red Hot Embers cheerleading team, from Salford (PA)

A troupe of tiny dancers is hoping to make history and conquer America’s cheerleading world championships if members can raise enough cash for the trans-Atlantic trip.

The Red Hot Embers, a group of 10 girls all aged between five and seven, from a dance academy in Salford, would be the first international team of their age group to compete at The Summit Championships at Disney World in Florida.

They beat the best of Britain to be crowned national champions in the ‘Tiny’ age group Pom-Pom discipline and were awarded Grand Champions for the highest score of their age category after performing at the Jamfest European Championships at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre in June.

Girls normally only compete internationally in older age groups but theirs was the third highest score out of all dance teams in the competition in Liverpool, earning them a chance for international glory in the USA.

But to fly the flag for Britain they need sponsorship, with travel and accommodation costs alone coming to more than £1,500 per member, with costumes, poms, training kit, music licences and training venues.

They hope to perform routines in pom-pom, jazz, hip hop and lyrical disciplines, being scored by five judges who give marks for synchronisation, technique, crowd appeal and choreography.

Cheerleaders
The team, left to right, Luna-Rose, Lilah and Nattaya, centre, Olivia, Millie, Erin and Amber and, front, Amelia (Red Hot Embers/PA Media)

Team members are Millie Quirk, Nyah Dalli, Blythe Partington and Scarlett Davies, all aged five, Amelie Tudor, Erin Eve Smith, Nattaya Boyle, all aged six and seven-year-olds, Amber Frame, Olivia Kennedy and Luna-Rose Glynn.

Natasha Wilde, 30, their coach and choreographer at the Studio 96 Dance Academy in Salford, said: “I think I am still in shock of what these talented little ladies have achieved this season.

“The girls often sacrifice social events such as friends’ parties to ensure they are at training which just shows their levels of dedication at such a young age.

“I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them”

Carmel Craddock, grandmother of Erin Eve Smith, said: “I never thought my granddaughter would be competing internationally at such a young age.”

The annual Dance Summit 2023 takes place in Coronado Springs in Orlando, Florida on 29-30 April 2023.

The Red Hot Flames Dance Academy was established in 1996 by director Suzanne Roberts, initially starting out as a side-line cheerleading team for rugby league Super League club, Salford Reds.

Initially conceived as a way to support sports teams, competitive cheerleading became a sport in its own right in 1960s American colleges and it is now estimated around 90,000 girls take part in the sport in the UK alone.

The Embers team does not want finance to be a barrier for any of the girls and is trying to raise a minimum of £5,000 to help families fund the trip.

Anyone who can sponsor the girls is asked to contribute via their GoFundMe page at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/get-embers-to-the-summit-2023-in-orlando

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]