Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 5.20am
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed on Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News/AP)
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed on Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News/AP)

A cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed on Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said.

Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.

Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan. The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft, was operated by cargo carrier Meridian.

Greek media reported there were eight people on the plane and it was carrying 12 tonnes of “dangerous materials”, mostly explosives. But local officials said they had no specific information on the cargo and provided varying numbers of people on board.

Greece Plane Crash
Firefighters had to battle the blaze near the city of Kavala, in northern Greece on Saturday (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News/AP)

As a precaution because of a strong smell emanating from the crash site, a co-ordinating committee made up of municipal, police and fire service officials told inhabitants of the two localities closest to the crash site to keep their windows shut all night, to not leave their homes and to wear masks.

Authorities say they do not know if there were dangerous chemicals on the plane, including those contained in batteries.

Greece’s Civil Aviation authority said the pilot managed to alert authorities about a problem in one of the plane’s engines and he was given the choice of landing at either the Thessaloniki or Kavala airports, and he opted for Kavala, which was closer, saying that he had to make an emergency landing.

Communication with the plane ceased almost immediately afterwards. The plane crashed about 25 miles west of the airport.

Firefighting vehicles are seen near the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, on Saturday, July 16, 2022
Greek authorities said an Antonov plane, which was headed from Serbia to Jordan, crashed near the city of Kavala on Saturday (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News/AP)

“We were hearing explosions until a few minutes ago,” Filippos Anastassiadis, mayor of the municipality of Paggaio, told the Associated Press a little over an hour after the accident. “I am about 300 metres from the site of the crash.”

ERT reported that army and explosive experts were en route to the site, located on farmland close to two villages that are part of the Paggaio municipality. But they are not expected to start working before dawn. Experts from Greece’s Atomic Energy Commission will join them.

The fire service has cordoned off the area at a radius of about 400 metres. The cordoned-off area will be expanded at dawn, fire service officials said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier