‘Dangerous chemicals’ fears after cargo plane crashes in northern Greece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Dangerous chemicals’ fears after cargo plane crashes in northern Greece

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 7.42am Updated: July 17 2022, 9.40am
Experts are poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains (Giannis Papanikos/AP)
Experts are poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

Experts were poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece on Sunday to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains.

The Antonov An-12 cargo plane smashed into fields between two villages late on Saturday.

Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours afterwards.

Greece Plane Crash
The eight crew members, who were all Ukrainian, were killed in the crash (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

A plume of white smoke was still rising from the front end of the plane on Sunday morning.

Serbian defence minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told a news conference on Sunday that all eight crew members were killed.

He said the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer. It had taken off from the Serbian city of Nis and had been due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan.

The plane was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, and the Ukrainian consul in Thessaloniki, who has arrived at the crash site, told local officials that the crew were all Ukrainian.

Mr Stefanovic said: “These were illuminating mortar mines and training (mines) … This flight had all necessary permissions in accordance with international regulations.”

Greece Plane Crash
Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News/AP)

The plane crashed shortly before 11pm local time, about 25 miles (40km) west of Kavala International Airport.

Minutes earlier, the pilot of the plane had told air traffic controllers there was a problem with one of his engines and that he had to make an emergency landing. He was directed to Kavala airport but never made it.

The plane was a Soviet-era four-engine turboprop cargo carrier.

Drone footage showed that small fragments are all that is left of the plane.

Firefighters who rushed to the scene overnight were prevented from reaching the crash site by smoke and an intense smell which they feared might be toxic.

Nearby residents were told to keep their windows shut all night, not to leave their homes and to wear masks.

Greece Plane Crash
Debris from the Antonov cargo plane crash in Palaiochori village in northern Greece (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

Authorities said they did not know if there were dangerous chemicals on the plane, including those contained in batteries.

A special army unit that looks for nuclear, biological and chemical substances will comb the site, but is not expected to arrive before 1pm (1000 GMT).

The fire service has cordoned off the area at a radius of about 400m.

The mayor of the municipality of Paggaio, to which the two villages close to the crash belong, has banned vehicle movements on nearby roads.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]