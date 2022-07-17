Royal family wish Camilla ‘a very happy 75th birthday’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Royal family wish Camilla ‘a very happy 75th birthday’

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 2.20pm
The Duchess of Cornwall poses at her home in Wiltshire for an official portrait to mark her 75th birthday (Chris Jackson/Clarence House/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall poses at her home in Wiltshire for an official portrait to mark her 75th birthday (Chris Jackson/Clarence House/PA)

The Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have led tributes to the Duchess of Cornwall on her 75th birthday.

Buckingham Palace and William and Kate shared photos of Camilla alongside birthday messages and cake emojis on Twitter on Sunday.

The Queen’s @RoyalFamily Twitter account tweeted: “Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very Happy 75th Birthday!”

Alongside, Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Camilla, beaming as she holds her Jack Russell terrier, Beth.

Getty Images’ royal photographer Chris Jackson, who took the picture, retweeted the post, adding: “A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, 75 today!

“Pictured on the steps of her shepherd’s hut at home in Wiltshire with the lovely Beth.”

The Cambridges’ @KensingtonRoyal account also sent greetings to Camilla, tweeting: “Wishing a very happy 75th birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall today!”

An accompanying photo, taken by Kate, shows Camilla, wearing a cardigan and flowery dress, walking through a meadow of forget-me-nots.

The Prince of Wales’ and Camilla’s @ClarenceHouse account acknowledged the posts, saying: “Thank you for all your kind messages and well wishes on The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday today!”

It comes after an official picture of the future Queen Consort was released on Saturday to mark her birthday.

It shows Camilla sitting at a garden table with flowers and plants in the background and a tea cup and saucer in front of her, along with a bowl of peaches.

The picture was taken last month in the gardens of Raymill, Camilla’s retreat in Lacock, Wiltshire, where the photographed peaches were grown.

She bought the six-bedroom property, 17 miles from Charles’s Highgrove home, after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles in the mid-1990s.

The duchess is wearing a blue floral dress from Sophie Dundas in the photograph taken by Getty Images.

Clarence House said her birthday would be celebrated on Sunday with a small family dinner.

It is likely that Charles will host the evening get-together and guests are likely to dine at Highgrove.

Camilla’s daughter, Laura Lopes, and son, Tom Parker Bowles, are expected, along with her younger sister, Annabel Elliot.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier