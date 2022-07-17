It’s always nice to finish that way – Sam Burns ends final round with a flourish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s always nice to finish that way – Sam Burns ends final round with a flourish

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 2.29pm
Sam Burns carded a 64, the joint-best round of the week, on the final day of The Open (Richard Sellers/PA)
American Sam Burns produced the finish of the week with four birdies over his final four holes to shoot 64 and give hope to the pack chasing 150th Open Championship leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.

The 25-year-old, whose round matched the best of the week from Cameron Young on Thursday and Cameron Smith on Friday, was three under to the turn but failed to birdie the par-five 14th.

But he then finished with four successive threes, including a brilliant approach to the notoriously difficult 17th, to get to six under for the tournament.

However, that did not make a dent on the first page of the leaderboard, with McIlroy and Hovland 16 under and not due to tee off until mid-afternoon.

“It’s probably the most benign conditions we have had all the week: it’s a little bit softer with the rain and not as much wind so it is definitely more gettable,” he told the PA news agency.

“That (finish) was nice. I just hit the correct shots and get it in there pretty close and make putts.

“It’s always nice to finish that way. Just unfortunate to shoot 64 in the final round and still finish 40th.”

There were plenty of opportunities to pick up shots on Sunday with the Fife links more forgiving after overnight rain and very light morning winds.

Fellow American Tony Finau registered eight birdies as his 66 lifted him to eight under, while Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana added birdies at 11 and 14 to the eagle and two birdies he had on the front nine to move to within four of the lead.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton carded two early birdies to be nine under through three holes.

Rory McIlroy tees off on the 18th at St Andrews
Rory McIlroy goes in search of his first major in eight years in the final round of The Open (Jane Barlow/PA)

McIlroy is confident he can get the job done and win his fifth major, eight years after his last success in golf’s elite events.

The Northern Irishman lifted the Claret Jug in 2014 and won the US PGA Championship a month later, having made his major breakthrough at the US Open in 2011, but a barren period has followed.

He has had 16 top-10 major finishes since, including three this year, and came into the event in some of his best form in recent years.

“I finished off enough golf tournaments in my time to feel like I know what to do,” he said.

“I just have to do my thing and I’ve been doing my thing for the last three days and it’s put me in a good position.”

