Boy, 15, due in court after being accused of planning terror attacks By Press Association July 17 2022, 6.44pm Westminster Magistrates' Court (PA) A 15-year-old boy from Cowes on the Isle of Wight has been charged with a terrorism offence. The teenager was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) with help from Hampshire Constabulary on Monday July 11. On Sunday July 17, after being quizzed, he was charged with the preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday July 18.