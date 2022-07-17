‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school shooting response – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school shooting response – report

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 7.40pm Updated: July 17 2022, 10.52pm
The Texas House of Representatives report was released to family members on Sunday (Eric Gay/AP)
The Texas House of Representatives report was released to family members on Sunday (Eric Gay/AP)

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a US primary school that left 21 people dead but “systemic failures” created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed, investigators have found.

The nearly 80-page report obtained by multiple media outlets is the first to criticise both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in Uvalde, Texas, for the inaction at Robb Elementary School.

The report was written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives and released to family members on Sunday.

It comes as Ulvalde mayor Don McLaughlin said the acting police chief on the day of the massacre, Lt Mariano Pargas, has been placed on leave.

Mr McLaughlin said Mr Pargas was put on administrative leave to determine if he was responsible for taking command after the gunman entered the school, killing 19 children and two teachers.

The findings are the most complete account yet of the May 24 massacre in South Texas and the hesitant and haphazard response by heavily armed law enforcement as a gunman fired inside a fourth-grade classroom.

“At Robb Elementary, law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety,” the report said.

The gunman fired approximately 142 rounds inside the building, and it is “almost certain” that 100 shots came before any officer entered, the report stated.

According to the report, 376 law enforcement officers massed at the school. The overwhelming majority of those who responded were federal and state law enforcement. This included nearly 150 US Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officials.

“Other than the attacker, the committee did not find any ‘villains’ in the course of its investigation,” the report said.

“There is no-one to whom we can attribute malice or ill motives. Instead, we found systemic failures and egregiously poor decision-making.”

Authorities respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School
Authorities respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The report noted that many of the hundreds of law enforcement responders who rushed to the school were better trained and equipped than the school district police — which the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the state police force, previously faulted for not going into the room sooner.

“In this crisis, no responder seized the initiative to establish an incident command post,” the report stated.

“It’s a joke. They’re a joke. They’ve got no business wearing a badge. None of them do,” Vincent Salazar, grandfather of 11-year-old Layla Salazer, said on Sunday.

The report comes after weeks of conflicting and inaccurate statements from authorities about why law enforcement waited so long to confront the gunman, and follows weeks of closed-door interviews with more than 40 people who were at the scene.

No single officer has received as much scrutiny since the shooting as Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief who resigned from his newly appointed seat on the city council after the incident.

Mr Arredondo told the committee he treated the shooters as “barricaded subject”, according to the report, and defended not treating the scene as an active-shooter situation because he did not have visual contact with the gunman.

Vincent Salazar, grandfather of Layla Salazar who was killed in the shooting, holds a copy of the report
Vincent Salazar, grandfather of Layla Salazar who was killed in the shooting, holds a copy of the report (Eric Gay/AP)

Mr Arredondo also tried to find a key for the classrooms, but no-one ever bothered to see if the doors were locked, according to the report.

“Arredondo’s search for a key consumed his attention and wasted precious time, delaying the breach of the classrooms,” the report read.

A nearly 80-minute hallway surveillance video published by the Austin American-Statesman this week publicly showed for the first time a tactical response which the head of Texas’ state police condemned as a failure and some Uvalde residents have blasted as cowardly.

Calls for police accountability have grown in Uvalde since the shooting.

The report is the result of one of several investigations into the shooting, including another led by the Justice Department.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]