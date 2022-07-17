The Office actor Craig Robinson praises staff following comedy club shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Office actor Craig Robinson praises staff following comedy club shooting

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 8.32pm
Craig Robinson (Alamy)

Actor Craig Robinson has thanked security and staff for “getting us out quickly” after a man fired a gun inside a North Carolina comedy club before he was set to perform.

The 50-year-old, best known for playing Darryl Philbin in the US version of The Office, shared a video on Instagram after the evacuation telling fans there was an “active shooter” in the comedy club.

The shooting took place “shortly after 9pm” at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, there were no injuries and the suspect was taken to custody, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed.

On Sunday, Robinson posted a message on Instagram in which he said he hoped the gunman “gets the help he needs”.

It added: “About last night….Thank you to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting us to safety quickly.

“Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support and well wishes. Thank you CMPD for swift action in apprehending the shooter.

“Hopefully he gets the help he needs. Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone.”

On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor shared an Instagram video revealing that he and others at the club were taken to a nearby concert where the pop group Big Time Rush were performing.

He said: “I’m safe. I’m cool. It was wild I was in the green room and they’re like ‘everybody get out.’ It was a moment for sure.”

Sharing a statement on Twitter about the shooting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said: “Shortly after 9pm, a male subject entered an establishment at the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard.

“He brandished a firearm inside the business, which was quickly evacuated.

“The subject then discharged his weapon. There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”

Robinson has starred in movies such as Hot Tub Time Machine as well as This Is The End and The Bad Guys.

