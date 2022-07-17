Living chess set featuring 32 actors turns heads at London’s ChessFest By Press Association July 17 2022, 9.36pm A living chess set, with 32 professional actors taking on the role of the chess pieces, take part in ChessFest, the UK’s largest one-day chess event, at Trafalgar Square, central London. Picture date: Sunday July 17, 2022. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A group of 32 professional actors turned heads in Trafalgar Square by featuring in a living chess set. Sunday’s performance in London was part of ChessFest, which claims to be the UK’s largest one-day chess event. A living chess set, with 32 professional actors taking on the role of the chess pieces, take part in ChessFest (Victoria Jones/PA) Organisers said the living chess pieces would perform a re-enactment of Bobby Fischer’s game three victory against Boris Spassky at the 1972 World Chess Championship, marking its 50 year anniversary. They also planned to revisit a game between former world champion Garry Kasparov and his robotic nemesis Deep Blue. Finn Moriarty, five, moves giant chess pieces during ChessFest (Victoria Jones/PA) The event took place from 11am and was free of charge. It included free chess lessons, giant chess sets and the chance to challenge a Grandmaster at speed chess. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close