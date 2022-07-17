US extradition process begins for Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US extradition process begins for Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 10.02pm
Agents escort drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero in Sinaloa state, Mexico (Mexico’s Secretariat of the Navy/AP)
Agents escort drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero in Sinaloa state, Mexico (Mexico's Secretariat of the Navy/AP)

Captured drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero has been told the process to extradite him from Mexico to the US is underway.

A judge based in Mexico City told Caro Quintero, who is wanted in the US for the torture and killing of DEA agent Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena in 1985, of the accusations against him via video-link on Saturday.

Caro Quintero is being held in a high-security prison 50 miles west of the capital.

He was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives after being released from a Mexican jail on a technicality in 2013 after being jailed for nearly 30 years for the murder of Mr Camarena and a Mexican pilot.

Emergency personnel work next to a navy Blackhawk helicopter which crashed after supporting those who conducted the capture of drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, near Los Mochis, Sinaloa state, Mexico
Emergency personnel work next to a navy Blackhawk helicopter which crashed after supporting those who conducted the capture of drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, near Los Mochis, Sinaloa state, Mexico (Guillermo Juarez/AP)

On Friday, US attorney general Merrick Garland said “immediate extradition” would be sought.

The US government has 60 days to file a formal request and provide evidence to support it.

The judge handling the case will then determine whether or not it proceeds.

Caro Quintero’s lawyers are likely to file appeals to try to delay the process, which tends to be lengthy, though its speed depends heavily on the political will of the countries involved.

Caro Quintero, 69, was caught on Friday in the mountains of his home state of Sinaloa in a joint operation by the Mexican Navy and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

Some 14 marines involved in the operation died when the Black Hawk helicopter they were in crashed.

The drug trafficker was one of the founders of the Guadalajara Cartel and, according to the DEA, one of the main suppliers of heroin, cocaine and marijuana to the US in the 1970s and 1980s.

He blamed Mr Camarena for a raid on a marijuana plantation in 1984.

In 1985, Mr Camarena was kidnapped in Guadalajara, allegedly on Caro Quintero’s orders.

His tortured body was found a month later.

Caro Quintero was first captured in Costa Rica in 1985.

