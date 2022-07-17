‘Some female bears may pick dens near people to keep threat of males away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Some female bears may pick dens near people to keep threat of males away’

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 12.03am
Some female bears may pick dens near people to keep the threat of males away, a study has found (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Some female bears choose to live closer to humans in a bid to keep themselves and their new-born cubs safe from male bears, a new study suggests.

Researchers looked at changes in the habitat characteristics of dens used by females to give birth to cubs.

Led by conservation experts at Nottingham Trent University and European partners, they monitored populations of brown bears in the Cantabrian mountain range in northern Spain over 20 years.

The findings suggest the more dominant and experienced females may pre-emptively occupy the best locations, with good food resources and at higher altitudes and near to rugged terrain.

These areas allow them to achieve higher fitness and limit the movement of their cubs and the likelihood of encountering other bears or people.

However, as the number of bears increased, some females moved to areas that were not as good, lower in the valleys and closer to sources of human disturbance, such as trails and roads, with shorter distances between neighbouring bears’ breeding areas.

Male bears, which can kill new-born cubs to make females become receptive to mating again, are known to steer clear of areas used by people.

Therefore getting closer to humans would help the mother bears avoid dangerous encounters which could end badly for them or their offspring.

However, these habitats are not without dangers, and the animals risk running into people or even being hit on the roads.

Dr Antonio Uzal, an expert in wildlife conservation in Nottingham Trent University’s School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences, said: “Restricted habitat availability may promote encounters among bears during the mating season and this in turn can lead to a higher prevalence of infanticide events.

“Our findings may suggest that some bears used areas nearer to human activity and settlements and this would enable them to segregate from adult male bears, which are known to avoid such areas.

“The research also supports a well-established theory in ecology that competition for territories results in the most dominant individuals holding the higher-quality areas earlier while the weakest are forced to find sub-optimal habitats.

“Bears nearing human activity brings obvious challenges too, however, such as potential encounters with people and a higher likelihood of animals being killed on roads.

“Certain areas might also need to be closed to access at particular points of the year.

“From a conservation point of view our findings are significant, as we can identify critical habitats at certain periods in the year and potentially manage activities in these areas.”

The study is published in the journal Mammal Research.

