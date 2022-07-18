What the papers say – July 18

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – July 18

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 4.36am
What the papers say – July 18
What the papers say – July 18(PA)

Monday’s front pages are dominated by the heatwave which is set to send temperatures beyond 40C, prompting the Government to declare a national heatwave emergency for the first time.

“Blowtorch Britain”, the Daily Mirror says of the scorching weather bearing down on the UK amid warnings of a serious threat to people’s health.

The Guardian, The Sun, Metro, The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Star and The Independent also carry fears of “meltdown Monday”, with the latter adding that ministers have been urged to “take action to make Britain fit to cope with extreme heat”.

Elsewhere, as the Tory leadership contest escalates, the i says the rivalry between Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt has ignited – with the latter calling for an end to “toxic smears”.

The Times writes Rishi Sunak accused the Foreign Secretary of being a “socialist” during the latest televised debate.

And the Daily Express adds that the “gloves are off” in the race for No 10 as it “gets personal”.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, claims that Ms Mordaunt “flouted (a) No 10 ban” to meet a “controversial Muslim group”.

And the Financial Times reports that a Government plan to deregulate the City of London and foster a post-Brexit “Big Bang” will trigger a battle with the Bank of England this week.

