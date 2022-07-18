Sri Lanka’s acting president declares state of emergency amid protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sri Lanka’s acting president declares state of emergency amid protests

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 7.20am
Girls display their arms painted with message ‘Ranil go home’, referring to Ranil Wickremesinghe, at a protest in Colombo (AP)
Girls display their arms painted with message ‘Ranil go home’, referring to Ranil Wickremesinghe, at a protest in Colombo (AP)

Sri Lanka’s acting president has declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing calls for his resignation two days before the country’s legislators elect his successor.

Former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting president on Friday after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country on Wednesday and resigned after months-long mass protests over the country’s economic collapse.

Mr Wickremesinghe’s move to impose a state of emergency comes as protests demanding his resignation have continued in most parts of the country, with some protesters burning his effigy.

On Saturday, legislators began the process of electing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by Mr Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka petrol queues
Sri Lankans wait in queue to buy petrol at a fuel station, in Colombo (AP)

Nominations for the election of the new president will be heard on Tuesday, and if there is more than one candidate, another vote will follow on Wednesday.

The emergency decree issued by Mr Wickremesinghe invokes sections of the Public Security Ordinance that allow him to make regulations in the interests of public security, the preservation of public order, the suppression of mutiny, riot or civil commotion, or for the maintenance of essential supplies.

Under the emergency regulations, Mr Wickremesinghe can authorise detentions, take possession of any property and search any premises. He can also change or suspend any law.

The South Indian island nation is engulfed in an unprecedented economic crisis that has triggered political uncertainty.

Sri Lanka vigil
People light candles during a vigil in remembrance of those who died during the recent months of protests (AP)

Sri Lanka has run short of money to pay for imports of basic necessities such as food, fertiliser, medicine and fuel for its 22 million people.

Its rapid economic decline has been all the more shocking because before the crisis the economy had been expanding, with a growing, comfortable middle class.

Sri Lanka is seeking help from the International Monetary Fund and other creditors, but top officials say its finances are so poor that even obtaining a bailout has proven difficult.

The economic hardships led to political upheaval and widespread protests demanding the government led by Mr Rajapaksa should step down. Although many ministers resigned in April, Mr Rajapaksa had remained in power until last week.

Sri Lanka demo
A man sells hand bands which read ‘Ranil Go home’ at the protest site in Colombo (AP)

The main protests have occurred in the capital, Colombo, where protesters occupied the front of the president’s office for more than 100 days.

The protesters accuse Mr Rajapaksa and his powerful political family of siphoning money from government coffers and of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy.

The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Mr Rajapaksa acknowledged that some of his policies contributed to Sri Lanka’s meltdown.

Mr Rajapaksa flew first to the Maldives on Wednesday and then to Singapore.

