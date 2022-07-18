Rory McIlroy determined to finish season strongly after Open disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy determined to finish season strongly after Open disappointment

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 9.16am
Rory McIlroy finished in the top 10 in all four majors for the first time in his career (David Davies/PA)
When Tiger Woods won the Open at St Andrews in 2000, he famously did not find a single bunker, shot 19 under par and won by eight shots.

Twenty two years later, Rory McIlroy found just one bunker and made an eagle from it, shot 18 under par and did not even finish second.

McIlroy could therefore be forgiven for wondering just what he has to do to end his major championship drought, his last victory coming eight years ago in the US PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy (left) looks dejected after finishing third in the 150th Open at St Andrews (Richard Sellers/PA)

And in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s crushing loss, the 33-year-old was well aware that his next chance of claiming his fifth major title – and the Masters victory he needs to complete the career grand slam – is a frustratingly long time away.

“I’ve got three weeks off. I’m not going to play again until the first (FedEx Cup) play-off event in Memphis,” said McIlroy, who was quick to praise winner Cameron Smith for his brilliant final round of 64.

“I’ve got a bit of time to rest and recover and try to take the positives, learn from the negatives, and move on.

“I’m playing well. It’s one of the best seasons I’ve had in a long time. I want to finish the season off well. I want to finish the season off right. There’s still some golf to play.

“Major season is over unfortunately, but I still feel like there’s a little bit to play for.”

McIlroy’s third place at St Andrews meant he finished in the top 10 in all four of the season’s majors for the first time in his career, coming second in the Masters courtesy of a closing 64 and finishing eighth in the US PGA and fifth in the US Open.

“I got myself in with a great chance at the PGA and the US Open this year,” he added. “Augusta is going to end up being my best finish of the four, but I never really felt like I was in contention there.

“I’ve been close and I keep knocking on the door. I can’t get too down on myself because the game is there. It’s just a matter of staying patient.

“I did a really good job this week of really trying to control what I could control. I certainly appreciated the support (from the fans) and it was incredible to be cheered along all 72 holes, but I didn’t let that put me under any more pressure.

“I’m trying to do it for me at the end of the day. Yes, it’s great to get the support, but the happiest person in the world if I won that Claret Jug would have been me.”

