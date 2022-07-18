Public urged to stay out of the sun as heatwave arrives in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public urged to stay out of the sun as heatwave arrives in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 11.10am Updated: July 18 2022, 1.30pm
Danielle Lofthouse cools down her daughter Amelia Bradford, 10, with a hose as they enjoy the hot weather off the Shankill Road in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Temperatures are expected to approach 30C (86F) on Monday as a heatwave reaches Northern Ireland.

People have been advised to stay out of the sun, despite there being no heat warning in place in the region.

In the Republic of Ireland, a yellow weather warning is in place and red and amber weather alerts for extreme heat have been issued across Great Britain.

The Met Office said Northern Ireland had its hottest day of the year so far on Sunday with 27.7C (81.9F) recorded in Armagh, but that is expected to be exceeded on Monday.

The Met Office said: “Parts of the west around Fermanagh, west Tyrone and south Armagh could be closer to 30C on Monday.”

The highest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland was 31.3C (88.3F) in Castlederg in County Tyrone last July.

Dr Brid Farrell, deputy director of public health at the PHA, urged people to stay out of the sun during the warmest hours.

She told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme: “What we are recommending is that people try to stay in cool areas or else stay cool by drinking plenty of fluids.

“In particular, we would be keen that people avoid being outside between the hours of 11am and 3pm.

“Stay out of the sun, use sunscreen.

“Actually we are in a fortunate position that we are not going to reach the temperatures currently being seen in England, Wales and the south of Scotland.

“Severe temperatures can effect old people and young children more severely so everybody should look out for them.”

Dr Farrell added: “We are going to encounter more extremes of weather, both very hot and very cold in the next couple of decades.

“That is all due to climate change.

“It is something we have to get ready for and be prepared for and know what to do when the temperatures reach very high levels.

“I think for the next 48 hours we should be able to manage and health services will cope but for the future this is going to become a problem.”

Lifeboat and lifeguard services are expected to be busy with families heading to the beach to try to stay cool in the sunshine.

Summer weather July 20th 2021
Crowds are expected to flock to beaches across Northern Ireland on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Carl Kennedy from the RNLI told the BBC: “We would expect today to be a pretty busy day for our lifeguards.

“We have got wall to wall sunshine and there will be huge numbers of families coming to be beach today.

“The lifeguard priority is on people in the water, so we will be keeping an eye on people and kids playing around the water.”

On Sunday RNLI lifeboat crew rescued five adults and four children off the Co Antrim coast after their boat hit a submerged object and started taking on water.

The group was taken to Ballycastle Harbour where they were helped by coastguards.

Health services are also expected to be stretched during the heatwave with the public urged to call for an ambulance only in an emergency.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it expected an increase in the number of less urgent calls it receives through the 999 system.

A spokesperson said: “To help us protect the most vulnerable, we would ask that the public only call if an emergency, but not to hesitate to do so if necessary.”

Animal welfare charity the USPCA has issued a warning to pet owners about the weather conditions.

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA development manager, said: “It’s crucial that your pet has access to a shaded rest area and has a constant supply of clean and cool water – your pet’s water dish should be refilled regularly with cooler water or ice cubes during the day.

“You can also freeze some treats for your pet to enjoy – such as carrot or apple bites, chopped watermelon and banana, or peanut butter which can be placed inside toys and provides great enrichment for them.

“It can be very tempting to take our dogs out with us on walks or family days out however this can be very dangerous for them.

“One of the most important pieces of advice we can give members of the public is to never leave them in a car.”

