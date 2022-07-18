Tory PCC banned from driving after being caught speeding five times in 12 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory PCC banned from driving after being caught speeding five times in 12 weeks

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 11.22am Updated: July 18 2022, 12.48pm
Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry has been banned from driving after being caught speeding five times within a 12-week period (Jacob King/PA)
Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry has been banned from driving after being caught speeding five times within a 12-week period (Jacob King/PA)

A Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) who pledged a road safety crackdown has been banned from driving after being caught speeding five times within a 12-week period.

Caroline Henry, PCC for Nottinghamshire, previously admitted the offences, including two committed on consecutive days, telling a district judge: “I’m really sorry.”

The 52-year-old, who was elected to the post in May 2021, was caught speeding in a blue Mercedes and a silver Lexus with a personalised number plate in 30mph zones at four locations in Nottingham in March, May and June last year.

Henry was captured over the speed limit twice near a primary school in Daybrook, Nottingham, as well as roads in Chilwell, Beeston and on the city’s A610.

Speed cameras clocked the PCC’s speed as high as 40mph in a 30mph zone, with other excess speeds recorded at 35mph and 38mph.

Imposing a £2,450 fine as well as disqualifying her for six months at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, District Judge Leo Pyle said of the offences: “What they show is that you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits.

“What I haven’t been told is why.

“Whether that was due to work or during your private time, you must allow time to get to your destination safely.”

The judge added: “Speed limit (cameras) are sited… not at places where they can issue maximum amounts in fines, but for safety reasons.”

The offences took place on March 17 and 18, May 2 and 27, and June 8.

The judge dismissed Henry’s application to keep her driving licence due to “exceptional hardship”.

Her defence solicitor, Rhys Rosser, urged the court not to ban her so she can visit her child in hospital in Salisbury, saying it “cannot be done by public transport”.

But District Judge Pyle said that, despite it being an “inconvenience”, Henry’s husband, Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, could “facilitate” it.

Henry
Caroline Henry said she remains committed to her role as PCC after being banned from driving for six months (Josh Payne/PA)

On her official PCC website, Henry, of Giltbrook, Nottinghamshire, listed ensuring an “effective and efficient” police response to speeding as one of her priorities.

She campaigned for election using the slogan “Make Notts Safe” and promised to “reduce crime with action, not words”.

Speaking outside court after the sentencing hearing, Henry said she remains committed to her role as PCC, but declined to comment on whether she would resign.

She told reporters: “I am truly sorry for speeding.

“Quite properly I’ve been fined and banned from driving for six months.

“I remain committed to serving the people of Nottinghamshire as Police and Crime Commissioner.”

