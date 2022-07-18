How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 11.44am
Undated handout photo of Boo, a six-year-old German Wirehaired Pointer, relaxing on the beach during this heatwave. The RSPCA is urging pet owners to make plans to protect pets during this spell of hot weather. Issue date: Thursday July 14, 2022.
Undated handout photo of Boo, a six-year-old German Wirehaired Pointer, relaxing on the beach during this heatwave. The RSPCA is urging pet owners to make plans to protect pets during this spell of hot weather. Issue date: Thursday July 14, 2022.

Pet-safe sun cream, fresh water, damp towels and homemade cat-friendly ice lollies are among the tips for keeping your animals safe in the heat.

With temperatures of 40C (104F) and above possible in the UK, here is a look at what you can do to help your pets cope with the hot weather.

– Where should pets never be left on a hot day?

The RSPCA says animals should never be left in cars, conservatories, outbuildings or caravans on a warm day, even for a short while.

Summer weather July 12th 2022
Four year old dog Barney takes some water from a cup during the hot weather in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

If it is just 22C (71.6F) outside, temperatures can quickly rise to 47C (116.6F) in these environments, so imagine how hot they would get with the mercury set to climb to 40C and above.

– How can I make my pets feel more comfortable?

The RSPCA says you can use a pet-safe sun cream on exposed parts of your pet’s skin, make sure they have shade, ensure they have constant access to fresh water, put ice cubes in their water bowl and give them damp towels to lie on.

– Should I walk my dog in hot weather?

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home advises against walking your dog in hot weather as dogs are less able to cope than humans in the heat.

They suggest a gentle walk very early or late in the evening, when the temperature has significantly reduced.

– Is there anything I should look out for in my dog?

Yes. You should look out for signs of heatstroke as dogs suffer with heatstroke when they overheat.

Prime Minister leaving 10 Downing Street
Larry the cat sits in the shade in front of 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home says it is important to know how to avoid it and be aware of the signs as it requires urgent veterinary treatment.

Signs of heatstroke include heavy panting, lethargy, confusion or loss of coordination, drooling or foaming at the mouth, vomiting or diarrhoea, shaking or weakness, and seizures.

– Is there anything my dog or cat can eat to cool down?

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home recommend trying frozen pet-friendly recipes like ice lollies.

They say that pet ice lollies are not only a delicious way to help your pet in the heat but a nutritious snack too.

As a treat for your cat, the animal rescue centre suggests freezing the water from a can of tuna along with a few tuna flakes for them to lick.

– Are hot surfaces dangerous for my pet’s paws?

It can be painful for your pet to walk on surfaces that heat up in the sun, and they can even sustain burns in extreme heat.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home say if it feels too hot for you to touch, then chances are your pet is thinking the same.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier