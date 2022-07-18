5 overseas athletes likely to cause a stir at this summer’s Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 overseas athletes likely to cause a stir at this summer’s Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 12.02pm
Jamaican track duo Elaine Thompson (left) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce are set to star in Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jamaican track duo Elaine Thompson (left) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce are set to star in Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Despite the summer’s hectic sporting schedule, a host of top stars are still set to descend on Birmingham for this month’s Commonwealth Games.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five athletes from abroad who are most likely to cause a stir as they look to add to their already-impressive list of sporting achievements.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Ten
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will aim to make more athletics history (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jamaica’s eight-time Olympic medallist has indicated her intention to compete in the women’s 100m in Birmingham, raising the mouthwatering prospect of going head-to-head with her compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah, who pipped her to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games, and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith. Fraser-Pryce has yet to mark her career with an individual Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Peace Proscovia

Netball World Cup 2019 – Day Four – M&S Bank Arena
Peace Proscovia (left) will be a prominent figure on the netball court (Nigel French/PA)

The Ugandan captain is expected to be one of the stars of the women’s netball competition as her team look to muscle in on medal contention. One of the most recognisable female athletes in her country, The 6ft 4ins Proscovia has played for clubs in both Australia and the UK, and currently has a contract with Super League club Surrey Storm.

Matthew Glaetzer

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Four
Matt Glaetzer has beaten cancer to contend in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Australian track cycling star soared to three gold medals on the Gold Coast but took an enforced break after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer the following year. Glaetzer battled back to make the Tokyo Olympic team – where he took some heat for his tactics in the keirin finals – and will be one of the major medal contenders once again in Birmingham.

Ellyse Perry

England Women v Australia Women – Ashes T20 – Bristol County Ground
Ellyse Perry is a true superstar of women’s cricket (David Davies/PA)

Perry is one of the true superstars of women’s cricket and is set to light up the inaugural competition in Birmingham. The all-rounder, who has shrugged off a recent back injury, is the first Australian to represent their country in both a cricket and football World Cup, having achieved the latter at the 2011 event in Germany.

Jerry Tuwai

HSBC London Sevens – Day Two – Twickenham Stadium
Jerry Tuwai will lead Fiji’s rugby sevens team in Birmingham (Paul Harding/PA)

The Fijian superstar led his country to unprecedented success with Rugby Sevens gold in both Rio and Tokyo. Named World Sevens player of the year in 2019, Tuwai shows no signs of fading at the age of 33 and will expect to muscle his nation to more success in Birmingham.

