Former Spanish king wants appeal judges to consider fight with ex-lover

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 3.12pm
The former king of Spain has asked Court of Appeal judges to consider issues after losing a High Court fight with an ex-lover (PA)
The former king of Spain has asked Court of Appeal judges to consider issues after losing a High Court fight with an ex-lover.

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, a Danish businesswoman, has taken legal action against Juan Carlos I and is seeking damages for personal injury.

She alleges he caused her “great mental pain” by spying on and harassing her.

Juan Carlos, 84, denies wrongdoing.

Juan Carlos I of Spain, left
Juan Carlos I of Spain, left, has denied any wrongdoing (PA)

Lawyers representing Juan Carlos argued he is “entitled to immunity from the jurisdiction of the English courts in his capacity as a senior member of the Spanish royal family”.

A High Court has ruled against the former king.

Mr Justice Nicklin concluded the claim can go ahead in England.

Juan Carlos’ lawyers on Monday asked two Court of Appeal judges to give him permission to mount an appeal against the ruling.

Mr Justice Nicklin had refused to grant Juan Carlos permission to challenge his ruling in the Court of Appeal.

Litigants normally have to establish an arguable or compelling case before being given permission to mount appeals.

Permission can be given by the judge who made the ruling or by appeal court judges.

