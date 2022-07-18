Europe’s leaders ramp up efforts to secure energy deals to sidestep Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Europe’s leaders ramp up efforts to secure energy deals to sidestep Russia

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 5.20pm Updated: July 18 2022, 6.37pm
Italian premier Mario Draghi said Algeria was a ‘very important partner’ for his country (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)
Italian premier Mario Draghi said Algeria was a ‘very important partner’ for his country (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

European leaders ramped up their push to secure alternative energy supplies as fears escalate of a complete natural gas cutoff by Russia, with the leaders of Italy, France and the European Union looking to seal deals with their counterparts in Algeria, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

With his government’s fate in limbo back home, Italian premier Mario Draghi visited Algeria’s capital of Algiers, seeking to cement the North African country’s role as a preeminent regional partner.

Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune said a four billion US dollars (£3 billion) deal would be signed on Tuesday to supply “a significant quantity of gas”.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was in Azerbaijan to clinch a deal on increased gas supplies from the former Soviet republic (Boris Grdanoski/AP)

“Algeria is a very important partner for Italy, in the energy sector, in the industry and business fields, in the fight against criminality, and in the search for peace and stability in the Mediterranean,” Mr Draghi said.

Also on Monday, France and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement on energy cooperation to ensure oil and natural gas supplies from the Gulf country.

The French economy ministry did not release details on the deal as President Emmanuel Macron hosted Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Paris.

The same day, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was in Azerbaijan to clinch a deal with President Ilham Aliyev on increased gas supplies from the former Soviet republic.

With Monday’s tentative deal, the EU wants to double the gas imports from Azerbaijan through the Southern Gas Corridor within half-a-decade. The bloc said the agreement also had guarantees for green energy supplies.

“This is good news for our supplies of gas this winter and beyond,” Ms von der Leyen said.

Europe has been scrambling to secure alternative energy sources as Russia’s war in Ukraine and Moscow’s drawdown or cutoff of natural gas flows to a dozen EU countries have triggered soaring energy prices, inflation and growing expectations of a recession.

French president Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed at the Elysee Palace in Paris
French president Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomed the UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Paris on Monday (Michel Euler/AP)

The 27-nation EU is now bracing for the possibility of a complete Russian cutoff of natural gas that powers industry, generates electricity and heats homes in winter.

Leaders have been pushing to fill underground gas storage to try to avert a worsening energy crisis when the cold months arrive.

There are fears a major pipeline between Russia and Germany that closed for scheduled maintenance last week will not turn back on in retaliation for sanctions over the war.

As the EU and Italy aimed for gas deals, French president Emmanuel Macron hosted the leader of the United Arab Emirates in Paris to ensure energy supplies from the oil-rich Gulf country.

Mr Macron and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan were “working on the signing of a bilateral agreement on hydrocarbons and on guarantees for the supply of hydrocarbons” to France, according to a French presidency official.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]