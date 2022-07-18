Prince of Wales says tackling climate change is ‘utterly essential’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prince of Wales says tackling climate change is ‘utterly essential’

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 6.33pm Updated: July 18 2022, 7.47pm
The Prince of Wales during a visit to the fishing village of Mousehole in Penzance, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Prince of Wales said tackling climate change is “utterly essential” as the country swelters in “alarming” temperatures.

While speaking at an open-air event to mark his 70 years as Duke of Cornwall, Charles said national commitments to reach net zero have “never been more vitally important”.

The nation is experiencing an extreme heatwave, with thermometers passing 38C, resulting in school closures, train services being cut and ambulance crews facing rising numbers of 999 calls.

The mercury hit 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, by 4pm on Monday, making it the hottest day of the year, while temperatures topped 37C in a number of other places.

(PA Graphics)

Charles has long campaigned on environmental issues and last autumn told Cop26, the UN climate change summit, the world has had enough of talking and commitments need to be put into practice.

Speaking at the end of a garden party in the grounds of Boconnoc House near Plymouth, the prince said: “If I may so say, those commitments around net zero have never been more vitally important as we all swelter under today’s alarming record temperatures across Britain and Europe.

“As I have tried to indicate for quite some time, the climate crisis really is a genuine emergency and tackling it is utterly essential – for Cornwall, the country and the rest of the world.”

A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham
A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cop26 president Alok Sharma, who led last year’s landmark UN climate change summit in Glasgow, has indicated he may resign if the next prime minister is not fully committed to the net zero agenda.

He said in an interview with the Observer that while it was “absolutely a leadership issue”, some of the remaining candidates in the Tory leadership race have been only “lukewarm”.

Charles also spoke of his belief in the sustainable elements of Nansledan, an extension to the Cornish coastal town of Newquay on land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, the private estate of property, investments and land that provide an income to the heir to the throne.

He told the guest: “In the development of Nansledan, as well as in the Duchy’s new, regenerative agricultural practices that will help us to meet, we hope, our Net Zero Carbon commitments, we have only been able to make what progress we have by working in partnership with our tenants, our suppliers and the people of Cornwall.”

In a lighter moment, Charles joked about touring a country agricultural show with its hard of hearing chairman during one of his many trips to the Cornwall during the past decades.

He said: “There have been so many memorable visits over all these years – especially to the Royal Cornwall Show – where, years ago, and in the days of the then chairman, Sir John Molesworth-St Aubyn, who was a wonderful character and extremely deaf, I remember asking him ‘if I could visit the Bee tent.’

“After walking half the way round the showground, following him, he brought me to the lavatory tent – the ‘Pee tent!’”

During the garden party, the couple mingled with individuals from all walks of Cornish life from Duchy of Cornwall tenant farmers to charity workers and members of the Armed Forces.

Earlier, the couple had visited the picturesque fishing village of Mousehole, near Penzance, where temperatures were around 10 degrees below the sweltering 38C in London and the south-east.

The duchess told locals “This is very cool here. It’s stifling in London,” and joked “I’m using my parasol. I think I’m going to take off like Mary Poppins.”

While Camilla kept the burning sun at bay, the prince remained cool in his sunglasses and suit – buttoned at the front.

Over the coming days, the couple will tour the county and neighbouring Devon to mark 70 years since Charles became the Duke of Cornwall on the Queen’s accession to the throne in 1952.

