In Pictures: How UK and Ireland coped on one of the hottest days ever

The UK has experienced one of its hottest days ever, putting pressure on transport and health services, with the Met Office warning of worse to come.

The mercury hit 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, making it the hottest day of the year and the third hottest day on record, after 38.7C in Cambridge in 2019 and 38.5C in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

The current UK temperature record looks almost certain to fall on Tuesday, when temperatures could reach a “crazy” 41C in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, and hit 40C in London.

A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA)

Phoenix Park in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

People enjoy the beach at Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Keepers at ZSL London Zoo keep the Humboldt penguins cool with frozen fish lollies (Yui Mok/PA)

A member of the Queen’s Guard takes part in the Changing the Guard ceremony on The Mall (Victoria Jones/PA)

Emma Stewart with her children cooling down in a swimming pool at their family home in Ardoyne (Liam McBurney/PA)

People enjoy the hot weather at Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge (Jacob King/PA)

Richard and Laura Frostman, from the US, under an umbrella in London’s Regent’s Park (Yui Mok/PA)

A man sunbathes on the beach in Mousehole, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sunseekers cooling off in the sea at Malahide beach near Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

People jump from a pier into the water of Loch Lomond (Andrew Milligan/PA)