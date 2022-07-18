In Pictures: How UK and Ireland coped on one of the hottest days ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: How UK and Ireland coped on one of the hottest days ever

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 7.35pm Updated: July 18 2022, 8.13pm
The UK has experienced one of its hottest days ever, putting pressure on transport and health services, with the Met Office warning of worse to come.

The mercury hit 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, making it the hottest day of the year and the third hottest day on record, after 38.7C in Cambridge in 2019 and 38.5C in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

The current UK temperature record looks almost certain to fall on Tuesday, when temperatures could reach a “crazy” 41C in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, and hit 40C in London.

Summer weather July 18th 2022
A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Phoenix Park in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
People enjoy the beach at Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Keepers at ZSL London Zoo keep the Humboldt penguins cool with frozen fish lollies (Yui Mok/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
A member of the Queen’s Guard takes part in the Changing the Guard ceremony on The Mall (Victoria Jones/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Emma Stewart with her children cooling down in a swimming pool at their family home in Ardoyne (Liam McBurney/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
People enjoy the hot weather at Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge (Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Richard and Laura Frostman, from the US, under an umbrella in London’s Regent’s Park (Yui Mok/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
A man sunbathes on the beach in Mousehole, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Sunseekers cooling off in the sea at Malahide beach near Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
People jump from a pier into the water of Loch Lomond (Andrew Milligan/PA)

