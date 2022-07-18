Belgium join Group D winners France in Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Belgium join Group D winners France in Euro 2022 quarter-finals

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 10.55pm
Melvine Malard scored after 44 seconds as France drew with Iceland (Tim Goode/PA)
Belgium joined Group D winners France in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Italy at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

France went into their final group game already assured of top spot, but were denied a 100 per cent record by Dagny Brynjarsdottir’s injury-time penalty in a 1-1 draw with Iceland.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the tournament’s latest round of matches.

French winning streak ended

Melvine Malard scored after just 44 seconds but France proved unable to extend their 16-match winning streak after having two second-half goals disallowed.

Malard had a 68th-minute effort ruled out by VAR after straying offside, and Grace Geyoro’s chance to make the game safe two minutes from time was denied by handball.

Iceland had chances, with Sveindis Jonsdottir hitting the bar in the 11th minute, but news of Belgium’s lead in the other game made their task increasingly unlikely.

Brynjarsdottir’s confident spot-kick proved too late and the final whistle meant Iceland became the first team to exit at the group stage having drawn all three games.

De Caigny makes history for Belgium

Italy v Belgium – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group D – Manchester City Academy Stadium
Tine De Caigny sent Belgium into the quarter-finals (Nick Potts/PA)

Tine De Caigny pounced four minutes into the second half to seal a historic win for Belgium who reached the last eight for the first time.

The Belgians had one eye on the Iceland score and also had to withstand sustained pressure from the Italians, who hit the bar through Cristiana Girelli.

Valentina Giacinti spurned one of many good chances for Italy while Belgium could have allayed their nerves when Tessa Wullaert hit a post in injury time.

News of Iceland’s late goal frayed Belgian nerves but they survived to reach the knockout stages in only their second appearance in the finals.

Stat of the day

Post of the day

Picture of the day

Italy v Belgium – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group D – Manchester City Academy Stadium
Belgium head coach Ives Serneels celebrates with his players after their 1-0 win over Italy (Nick Potts/PA)

Up next

July 20

Quarter-final: England v Spain (8pm, AMEX Stadium)

