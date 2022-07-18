‘Vicious spiral’ means families missing out on help before reaching crisis point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Vicious spiral’ means families missing out on help before reaching crisis point

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 12.04am
Children enjoy playing on swings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Children enjoy playing on swings (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A “vicious spiral” in spending on children’s services means those who are most in need of support are being “disproportionately denied” help before reaching crisis point, charities have warned.

The Children’s Services Funding Alliance said dwindling cash for early support services means families in England are not getting enough help before problems spiral out of control.

This has led to a vicious cycle where councils have to spend more on support further down the line, with more children exposed to risks such as exploitation and neglect, it says.

And it is the poorest areas that have been hardest hit, which is undermining the Government’s ambition to level up across the country.

The charities – The Children’s Society, Action for Children, Barnardo’s, National Children’s Bureau and the NSPCC – commissioned Pro Bono Economics to analyse local authority spending.

The research found there has been a steady increase in spending on children’s and young people’s services over the past four years, but it remains £249 million below 2010-11 levels.

Between 2010/11 and 2020/21, investment in early intervention support by councils in England fell from £3.8 billion to £1.9 billion (50%).

These services help families before problems escalate, such as providing support for substance misuse, help with babies, respite care, and young offender and crime prevention services.

The poorest local authority areas were often forced to make the biggest cuts to early support services,  the charities said, with the biggest falls in the West Midlands (down 66%) and North East (down 63%).

Over the same period, spending on crisis and late intervention services, which councils have a statutory responsibility to provide, rose by 37%, from £6 billion to £8.2 billion.

These include support for looked-after children and care leavers, adoption services, safeguarding services and youth justice provision.

The charities said the rise in late intervention spending is fuelled by a 24% rise in the number of children in care, and that areas with the biggest reductions in children’s services spending tend to see more older teenagers entering care.

They called for additional funding for areas where outcomes are likely to be the worst and the need is greatest.

Between 2010-11 and 2020-21, total spending on children and young people’s services fell by £241 million in the most deprived local authorities (a 10% decrease), while it rose by £228 million (13% increase) in the least deprived.

Mark Russell, chief executive of the Children’s Society, said: “Young people have told us they felt they needed to get hurt or harm someone in order be taken seriously.

“It’s a big concern that children in deprived areas, where needs may be greatest, are often among those least likely to get help before problems spiral out of control.

“If ministers are serious about levelling up they must better target funding to the areas that need it most.”

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, added: “Across political divides there has been recognition of the value to communities and the public purse of investing in services that help individuals and families early, before more serious and more costly problems develop.

“Town halls are being placed in an impossible position by decisions made in Whitehall.

“The Government has to give local authorities the resources they need to invest in preventative services to stem the tide of children coming to harm before they’re helped.”

