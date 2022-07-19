What the papers say – July 19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

What the papers say – July 19

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 4.09am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The papers are again consumed by the heatwave which caused havoc across much of the UK yesterday as Met Offices warn of worse to come in the days ahead, as well as the Tory race for premiership after Tom Tugendhat’s exit.

“Earth sends a warning,” the i says of temperatures which are expected to be even hotter on Tuesday, with a forecast map of Britain showing 41C in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, and 40C in London.

The Daily Telegraph, Metro and the Daily Star all feature the same image of a police officer giving water to one of Buckingham Palace’s iconic Irish Guards during Monday’s sweltering heat.

Boris Johnson has been accused by Labour of “checking out” as Britain swelters in searing heat, The Guardian says, after the Prime Minister took a “joyride” in a Typhoon fighter jet and held a party at Chequers while colleagues held emergency meetings over the heatwave.

The Independent reports that on the first day of Britain’s first ever red extreme temperature alert a court ruled that ministers have failed to outline exactly how their net zero strategy will achieve emissions targets. The paper adds that this has dealt a “serious blow” to the Government’s climate change credentials.

The Daily Mirror and The Sun also feature scenes from Monday’s extreme temperatures with warnings over a worsening situation in the days ahead.

The remaining national newspapers cover the race among Tory rivals for premiership as the contenders were whittled down to four after Tom Tugendhat’s exit. The Times writes that the contest was “thrown wide open” last night as three candidates were left fighting to take on Rishi Sunak in the final run-off.

The Daily Mail adds to this, reporting that Penny Mordaunt’s bid has been “dramatically stalled” after she lost support among fellow MPs.

The Foreign Secretary is the focus of the Daily Express‘s coverage of the leadership contest as Liz Truss gained ground on second-placed challenger Ms Mordaunt “in a dramatic development”.

And the Financial Times reports that the turmoil in Government and exit of ministers who spearheaded talks with Softbank has caused the Japanese software developer to put on hold plans for a London listing of the tech firm Arm.

