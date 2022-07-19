Iran says acclaimed filmmaker must serve six-year sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iran says acclaimed filmmaker must serve six-year sentence

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 11.13am
Jafar Panahi (AP Photo, File)
Jafar Panahi (AP Photo, File)

Iran’s judiciary has ordered one of the country’s leading filmmakers to serve a six-year prison sentence from a decade ago that had never been enforced.

Masoud Setayeshi, a spokesman for Iran’s courts, announced that award-winning director Jafar Panahi, perhaps Iran’s best-known film director, would fulfil his six-year term handed down in 2011 on charges of producing anti-government propaganda, a final verdict that he said should have been implemented at the time.

The order came as the government seeks to silence criticism amid growing economic turmoil and political pressure.

Iran
Jafar Panahi poses with his Silver Berlin Bear award at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in 2006 (Arnd Wiegmann/AP)

Although Panahi was banned from travelling for the past years, the sentence was never enforced and he continued to make underground films, which were released abroad to great acclaim.

He has won multiple festival awards, including the 2015 Berlin Golden Bear for Taxi.

His defiant films about poverty, sexism, violence and censorship in the Islamic Republic have long angered the government.

Authorities detained him last week when he visited the Tehran prosecutor’s office to inquire about the cases of fellow detained dissident filmmakers, Mohamad Rasoulof and Mostafa al-Ahmad.

Rasoulof and al-Ahmad were swept up earlier this month on charges of undermining the nation’s security by voicing opposition on social media to the government’s violent crackdown on unrest in the south west.

Evin jail
Evin Prison (Alamy/PA)

Panahi’s detention in Iran’s Evin Prison has drawn widespread criticism from rights groups, shining light on a wave of repression hitting not only the country’s celebrated cinema industry but also activists and protesters.

The government has escalated its crackdown on dissent as it seeks to prevent the Iranian currency, the rial, from crashing.

Talks to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers remain deadlocked and desperation over the economic crisis is deepening with no sanctions relief in sight.

