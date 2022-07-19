In Pictures: Britons swelter in record-breaking temperatures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Record-breaking temperatures are expected in various parts of the UK on Tuesday as the heatwave intensifies.

People have been urged to take precautions in the blistering heat as the transport network and NHS come under considerable pressure.

The centre of London was quiet as people sought to find shade (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A man cooled off in the fountain in Trafalgar Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Prince Charles Cinema in London found a novel way to attract customers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Further north, a man went for a swim in a lake in Sandall Park, Doncaster, as people were urged to take care in the water (Danny Lawson/PA)

Punting on the River Cam in Cambridge, was another way to cool down (Jacob King/PA)

People working outdoors faced a very challenging day.

A member of F Company Scots Guards endured the heat during the Changing of the Guard ceremony on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was also hot work for construction workers in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

By contrast, Marisa Santos was able to cool off in the sea in Bournemouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

There were lots of parasols up to keep out the sun (Steve Parsons/PA)

Those forced to travel faced stifling journeys on the London Underground.

Passengers packed on a Central Line train suffered an uncomfortable journey (Aaron Chown/PA)

People were urged to travel at cooler times of the day but it was not always possible (Aaron Chown/PA)

A sign advised people to carry water at Bank Tube station in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Firefighters urged people not to light fires in the countryside, as drone footage showed a devastating blaze in Hertfordshire (Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

Many people stayed indoors to avoid the sun but some humans – and animals – braved the heat.

A man found a bit of shade in a parched park in Wapping, east London (Yui Mok/PA)

Chippy the chimpanzee was given an ice treat by keepers at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The shelves at Sainsbury’s in Nine Elms in London were emptied of bottled water (Aaron Chown/PA)

Some people got up early to watch a spectacular sunrise at Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Londoners experienced one of the hottest nights on record (Yui Mok/PA)