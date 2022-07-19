Sebastien Haller grateful for support after testicular tumour diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sebastien Haller grateful for support after testicular tumour diagnosis

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 11.23am
Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour (Tim Goode/PA)
Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour (Tim Goode/PA)

Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller has thanked his well-wishers after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Haller’s current club Borussia Dortmund have revealed that the 28-year-old underwent medical examinations on Monday after he complained about feeling unwell following training.

Haller said on Twitter: “Thank you all for your many messages of support and affection since yesterday’s announcement. My family and I thank you. I will now focus on my recovery to come back stronger.”

Former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller
Former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller, centre, felt unwell after training on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

A testicular tumour was discovered during Haller’s examinations, with further tests scheduled to take place in a specialist medical facility over the coming days.

Dortmund announced Haller’s diagnoses on Twitter and the club’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else.

“The entire BVB family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon.

“We’ll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

Haller’s team-mate at Dortmund, England midfielder Jude Bellingham, tweeted his support for the Ivory Coast international.

Bellingham said: “Stay strong and get better soon brother, we’re all with you!”

Haller joined Dortmund from Ajax earlier this month for a reported £27million, signing a four-year deal, after scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club last season.

He spent one and a half seasons at West Ham, making over 50 appearances, before the Hammers sold him to Ajax for £20.25m in January 2021.

