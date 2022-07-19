Keep gadgets out of sun to prevent overheating, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keep gadgets out of sun to prevent overheating, experts say

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 11.57am
Extreme temperatures can cause phones to stop working (PA)
Extreme temperatures can cause phones to stop working (PA)

Tech experts have urged smartphone users to keep their gadgets out of the sun during the heatwave to ensure they continue working properly.

Many gadgets can overheat in direct sunlight leaving them unable to function properly or be charged.

People are also being encouraged to take cases off phones, tablets and laptops to improve airflow around them and help a device’s ability to cool, and move other items such as WiFi routers to a place with plenty of airflow to ensure they do not overheat.

Some larger devices contain internal fans to aid cooling, meaning giving them some extra space to disperse that warm air can help lower their temperature.

According to the mobiles team at Uswitch.com, extreme temperatures can cause gadgets to stop working as well as doing lasting damage to the technology.

Uswitch advises people to consider adjusting some settings to reduce battery usage and how hard a phone has to work as a result, which can help reduce the device’s temperature and ensure it continues to work efficiently.

“Playing with the settings on your laptop, smartphone or tablet can also be an effective way of preventing them from overheating,” Uswitch says.

“It’s usually the batteries in these devices that get hot, so tinkering to get the battery usage down is always helpful.

“The higher the brightness, the more the battery gets used, so this is the first setting to get down as low as you can.

“It might be a bit harder to see, but it will definitely help keep your device cool. Also, a lot of smartphones have adaptive screens. In which case, the brightness will automatically go up if you’re out in the sun, so turn this setting off.”

If a device such as a smartphone begins to overheat, many will show users a warning to tell them they need to cool the phone down.

A smartphone that is too hot may also not charge when plugged in as this can cause a further temperature rise.

But experts have warned gadget owners not to put their devices in a fridge or freezer in an effort to cool them down.

Insurance provider So-Sure said doing so can be “very harmful” as it means moisture could get into a device and cause significant damage.

