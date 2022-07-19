LIVE: UK records ‘highest ever’ temperature as heatwave scorches country

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temperatures have breached 40C in the UK for the first time on Tuesday amid the continued heatwave, figures show.

A new provisional UK record temperature has been recorded as 40.3C at Coningsby, in Lincolnshire.

The Met Office earlier revealed that the UK had experienced its warmest night on record on Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s.

4.59pm

Smoke from a blaze pours across fields towards livestock in the village of Wennington, east London (Yui Mok/PA)

4.53pm

At least 29 observation sites across England have provisionally broken the previous all time maximum UK record of 38.7 °C this afternoon Here are some of the provisional maximum temperatures so far today#heatwave #heatwave2022 pic.twitter.com/hQSsy0QAWR — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2022

4.49pm

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue have also declared a major incident:

🔥We have declared a major incident due to high demand across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland🔥 We will not be attending Automatic Fire alarms. Please only call us if it’s an emergency📞 pic.twitter.com/AGTWJHbNwL — Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (@LeicsFireRescue) July 19, 2022

4.48pm

BREAKING – A new provisional UK record temperature has been recorded as 40.3C at Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, the Met Office said.

4.47pm

The body of a teenage boy was recovered from the River Thames in Richmond, west London, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said it is believed to be that of a teenage boy who was seen to enter the water on Monday afternoon.

“His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner.”

4.41pm

Scores of people came to Brighton Beach on the warmest day of the year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

4.31pm

A fresh warning from the NHS to be wary of the signs of heat exhaustion:

During hot weather, it's important to look out for symptoms of heat exhaustion. Learn the symptoms and what to do if you or someone else shows signs of heatstroke during this heatwave. ➡️ https://t.co/5rOhD9JyQs pic.twitter.com/0IKWQZHQ6q — NHS England (@NHSEngland) July 19, 2022

4.27pm

People jump into the Cam in Cambridge (Jacob King/PA)

4.20pm

London Fire Brigade had declared a major incident amid a “huge surge” in blazes during the record temperatures.

4.17pm

Network Rail said passenger numbers today were around 40% lower than during the same day last week.

There is a lineside fire in Harrow, north-west London.

Overhead electric wires are down in Rugby, Birmingham and Carlisle, leading to a number of trains being trapped.

Emergency evacuations of passengers are ongoing.

4.14pm

Clacton Pier in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, where a swimmer is still missing at sea (Sam Russell/PA)

4.11pm

A Met Office expert has said temperatures of 40C in the UK would be “virtually impossible” without climate change.

Professor Stephen Belcher said: “I wasn’t expecting to see this in my career, but the UK has just exceeded 40C for the first time.”

The Met Office chief scientist said research had showed that “it’s virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40C in an undisrupted climate, but climate change driven by greenhouse gases has made these extreme temperatures possible, and we’re actually seeing this possibility now”.

4.03pm

Temperatures have now risen above 40°C at a number of UK sites, however fresher conditions are now arriving across the far west of the country 👇#heatwave2022 #heatwave pic.twitter.com/WiLpsoAMvi — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2022

4.01pm

The Met Office said: “Temperatures have now risen above 40C at a number of UK sites, however fresher conditions are now arriving across the far west of the country.”

At 3pm, Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, had equalled the 40.2C seen at Heathrow.

The temperature at Kew Gardens, in south-west London, had risen to 40.1C.

3.57pm

A woman cools off in the sea in Bournemouth as many people in the UK suffered extremely high temperatures (Steve Parsons/PA)

3.55pm

Residents have spoken of “unbearable” heat in the first village to break the national temperature record in the current heatwave last week.

The small village of Charlwood, in Surrey, recorded a temperature of 39.1C on Friday morning, making it the first to break the previous record of 38.7C, set in Cambridgeshire in 2019.

One resident, Mazie Alden, 25, who runs the Half Moon pub with her father and his partner, said: “We’ve found it unbearable but we’re coping. We’ve got fans going and cold water so we’re trying our best at the pub with our staff as well.

“We’ve had a few customers that are sitting in the pub because obviously the fans are on and then we’ve got the crazy couple that are just sitting outside in the sun, which I don’t know how they’re doing that.”

3.53pm

We have declared a major incident as firefighters battle several significant fires across the capital during today’s record-breaking heatwave. For the latest on those, follow this account @londonfire https://t.co/1ThCGrc33K pic.twitter.com/Tp4J0l2Zkr — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 19, 2022

3.46pm

Extra police patrols will be brought in at a Lancashire quarry following reports more than 400 people gathered there on Monday.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the patrols would be at Jamestone Quarry in Haslingden on Tuesday, along with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service officers who would be diverting people away and giving water safety messaging.

Sergeant Craig Leech said: “We know that people may not agree with us, but two teenagers have died in the North West in the last two weeks.

“One dip in the water could cost you, or your child, their life and it is not worth it.”

3.35pm

A view of low water levels at Roadford Lake in Devon (Andrew Matthews/PA)

3.33pm

⚠️ 🔥 Do not travel on West Coast Main Line services out of London Euston this afternoon. The line is currently blocked. There are no services and we cannot guarantee that services will resume today: ➡️ https://t.co/r9QVoxsyrQ#heatwave #heatwaveuk @NetworkRailEUS pic.twitter.com/VO8rc9lho7 — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 19, 2022

3.32pm

All trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes have been suspended as emergency services deal with a lineside fire.

The blaze was caused when 25,000 volt overhead electric cables came down in Harrow.

Network Rail said all services to and from London Euston are suspended until further notice.

3.23pm

A man carries his suit jacket as he walks across Parliament Square, central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

3.16pm

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the city’s Fire Brigade is under “immense pressure” in response to a huge surge in blazes across the capital.

3.08pm

NEW: London Fire Brigade has just declared a Major Incident in response to a huge surge in fires across the capital today. This is critical: @LondonFire is under immense pressure. Please be safe. I'm in touch with the Commissioner and will share updates when I have them. — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) July 19, 2022

2.53pm

A man swims in a lake in Sandall Park, Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

2.51pm

Be mindful when considering travelling in extreme heat, as high temperatures can have a significant impact on travel infrastructure, from buckling railway tracks… pic.twitter.com/5XrzrcM1Hs — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2022

2.50pm

It seems that the increased heat has not had too much of an impact on berry production, with growers able to meet the demand.

Nick Marston, chairman of British Berry Growers, said: “Generally, yields will be a bit lower as berries ripen faster and don’t quite make the same size as if the berries were left to grow longer.

“However, the fast ripening creates a flush of crop which, if the good weather is maintained for a few days, which it has, then this meets an increased consumer demand.

“Usually, if the sun is shining then we see more Brits buying berries, outdoor entertaining, summer desserts etc, are all good berry buying occasions.”

2.39pm

A paddleboarder in the water of Loch Lomond, just off the village of Luss (Andrew Milligan/PA)

2.32pm

The 16-year-old boy who died in Bray Lake near Maidenhead in Berkshire on Monday has been named by Thames Valley Police as Sean Norbert Anyanwu.

He was described in a brief tribute by his family as “the light of the family … he was everything we could have asked for”.

They said: “We are devastated by his loss and we would ask for our privacy to be respected while we grieve.”

2.21pm

Firefighters attend a fire on Dartford Marshes in Kent (Adrian Stirrup/PA)

2.19pm

The heatwave has sparked a spending spree on summer essentials, with sales of fans, ice cream, paddling pools and burgers rocketing.

Waitrose has had its biggest week for ice creams, with sales up 36% year on year, while John Lewis’s sales of fans and air conditioning units are up 709% year on year.

Asda sold at least 4.5 million sausages and 1.4 million burgers last week, while charcoal sales increased by 400%.

2.13pm

Earlier, the Prince of Wales voiced concern over the climate crisis amid the stifling heat:

2.08pm

Met Office Chief of Science and Technology, Professor Stephen Belcher, reflects on the UK breaching 40°C for the first time pic.twitter.com/d57FGJx8To — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2022

2.03pm

That’s one way to cool off: a woman is sprayed by fountains in Trafalgar Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

2pm

Meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker says he saw a brief ‘dust devil’ – a whirlwind – in the park earlier.

1.55pm

A man uses an envelope to shade himself from the sun in Chinatown, central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

1.46pm

Sage advice from recently retired football manager (and cyclist, it seems) Neil Warnock, who has urged people to stay hydrated and healthy.

1.45pm

The Met Office said temperatures in many other places of England had already exceeded the previous record of 38.7C from 2019 by 1pm on Tuesday.

As well as the 40.2C seen at Heathrow, Charlwood in Surrey hit 39.9C, Kew Gardens saw 39.6C and Wisley in Surrey recorded 39.3C.

Chertsey in Surrey and Northolt in west London both saw 39.2C.

Many sites across the country have now beaten the previous temperature record of 38.7 °C, with temperatures rising above 40 °C for the first time 👇 pic.twitter.com/RRXFBykGbJ — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2022

1.40pm

A woman sunbathes on the crowded beach at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

1.36pm

A swimmer is missing at sea and five others have been pulled from the water close to Clacton Pier in Essex, the Coastguard said.

Emergency services have been called to the scene and a major search and rescue is underway to find the man after six people got into difficulty off the coast.

1.31pm

1.29pm

Less punishing – but no less spectacular – conditions were welcomed by people in the South West earlier today.

Lucy McRobert, communications manager for the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, told the PA news agency she first heard the “rumblings” of thunder and lightning early this morning.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been so relieved to see the sky go black and the rain start pouring,” she said.

1.27pm

Fresher conditions are on the way for some parts, according to the Met Office:

Temperatures continue to climb Tuesday afternoon under strong sunshine, however fresher conditions edge into the far west with cloud and showers arriving 🌦️#heatwave2022 #heatwave pic.twitter.com/BU1g6AlxNu — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2022

1.25pm

A man takes his dog for a paddle in the River Lea near Hackney Marshes in east London (Yui Mok/PA)

1.20pm

Interim deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, Miriam Deakin, said the heatwave was having an impact on urgent and emergency care and some planned care.

She said: “Across the country we are seeing hospitals having to scale back the number of planned surgeries as operating theatres are too hot.

“Trusts are having to install industrial cooling units, mounting fans, and trying to cool down IT server rooms.”

1.08pm

Marisa Santos cools off in the sea in Bournemouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

1.05pm

Despite the hottest day on record in the UK, the Queen carried on with her royal duties.

The 96-year-old welcomed the new US ambassador Jane Hartley from the safety of inside Windsor Castle during the virtual audience on Tuesday.

1.01pm

🌡️ For the first time ever, 40 Celsius has provisionally been exceeded in the UK London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2°C at 12:50 today 📈 Temperatures are still climbing in many places, so remember to stay #WeatherAware ⚠️#heatwave #heatwave2022 pic.twitter.com/GLxcR6gjZX — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2022

12.58pm

BREAKING – The temperature has exceeded 40C in the UK for the first time on record, with 40.2C reported at Heathrow at 12.50pm on Tuesday, according to provisional Met Office figures.

12.57pm

This man has the right idea in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)