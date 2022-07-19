LIVE: UK records ‘highest ever’ temperature as heatwave scorches country

Temperatures have breached 40C in the UK for the first time on Tuesday amid the continued heatwave, figures show.
A new provisional UK record temperature has been recorded as 40.3C at Coningsby, in Lincolnshire.
The Met Office earlier revealed that the UK had experienced its warmest night on record on Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s.
4.59pm
4.53pm
4.49pm
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue have also declared a major incident:
4.48pm
BREAKING – A new provisional UK record temperature has been recorded as 40.3C at Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, the Met Office said.
4.47pm
The body of a teenage boy was recovered from the River Thames in Richmond, west London, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force said it is believed to be that of a teenage boy who was seen to enter the water on Monday afternoon.
“His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner.”
4.41pm
4.31pm
A fresh warning from the NHS to be wary of the signs of heat exhaustion:
4.27pm
4.20pm
London Fire Brigade had declared a major incident amid a “huge surge” in blazes during the record temperatures.
4.17pm
Network Rail said passenger numbers today were around 40% lower than during the same day last week.
There is a lineside fire in Harrow, north-west London.
Overhead electric wires are down in Rugby, Birmingham and Carlisle, leading to a number of trains being trapped.
Emergency evacuations of passengers are ongoing.
4.14pm
4.11pm
A Met Office expert has said temperatures of 40C in the UK would be “virtually impossible” without climate change.
Professor Stephen Belcher said: “I wasn’t expecting to see this in my career, but the UK has just exceeded 40C for the first time.”
The Met Office chief scientist said research had showed that “it’s virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40C in an undisrupted climate, but climate change driven by greenhouse gases has made these extreme temperatures possible, and we’re actually seeing this possibility now”.
4.03pm
4.01pm
The Met Office said: “Temperatures have now risen above 40C at a number of UK sites, however fresher conditions are now arriving across the far west of the country.”
At 3pm, Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, had equalled the 40.2C seen at Heathrow.
The temperature at Kew Gardens, in south-west London, had risen to 40.1C.
3.57pm
3.55pm
Residents have spoken of “unbearable” heat in the first village to break the national temperature record in the current heatwave last week.
The small village of Charlwood, in Surrey, recorded a temperature of 39.1C on Friday morning, making it the first to break the previous record of 38.7C, set in Cambridgeshire in 2019.
One resident, Mazie Alden, 25, who runs the Half Moon pub with her father and his partner, said: “We’ve found it unbearable but we’re coping. We’ve got fans going and cold water so we’re trying our best at the pub with our staff as well.
“We’ve had a few customers that are sitting in the pub because obviously the fans are on and then we’ve got the crazy couple that are just sitting outside in the sun, which I don’t know how they’re doing that.”
3.53pm
3.46pm
Extra police patrols will be brought in at a Lancashire quarry following reports more than 400 people gathered there on Monday.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said the patrols would be at Jamestone Quarry in Haslingden on Tuesday, along with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service officers who would be diverting people away and giving water safety messaging.
Sergeant Craig Leech said: “We know that people may not agree with us, but two teenagers have died in the North West in the last two weeks.
“One dip in the water could cost you, or your child, their life and it is not worth it.”
3.35pm
3.33pm
3.32pm
All trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes have been suspended as emergency services deal with a lineside fire.
The blaze was caused when 25,000 volt overhead electric cables came down in Harrow.
Network Rail said all services to and from London Euston are suspended until further notice.
3.23pm
3.16pm
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the city’s Fire Brigade is under “immense pressure” in response to a huge surge in blazes across the capital.
3.08pm
2.53pm
2.51pm
2.50pm
It seems that the increased heat has not had too much of an impact on berry production, with growers able to meet the demand.
Nick Marston, chairman of British Berry Growers, said: “Generally, yields will be a bit lower as berries ripen faster and don’t quite make the same size as if the berries were left to grow longer.
“However, the fast ripening creates a flush of crop which, if the good weather is maintained for a few days, which it has, then this meets an increased consumer demand.
“Usually, if the sun is shining then we see more Brits buying berries, outdoor entertaining, summer desserts etc, are all good berry buying occasions.”
2.39pm
2.32pm
The 16-year-old boy who died in Bray Lake near Maidenhead in Berkshire on Monday has been named by Thames Valley Police as Sean Norbert Anyanwu.
He was described in a brief tribute by his family as “the light of the family … he was everything we could have asked for”.
They said: “We are devastated by his loss and we would ask for our privacy to be respected while we grieve.”
2.21pm
2.19pm
The heatwave has sparked a spending spree on summer essentials, with sales of fans, ice cream, paddling pools and burgers rocketing.
Waitrose has had its biggest week for ice creams, with sales up 36% year on year, while John Lewis’s sales of fans and air conditioning units are up 709% year on year.
Asda sold at least 4.5 million sausages and 1.4 million burgers last week, while charcoal sales increased by 400%.
2.13pm
Earlier, the Prince of Wales voiced concern over the climate crisis amid the stifling heat:
2.08pm
2.03pm
2pm
Meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker says he saw a brief ‘dust devil’ – a whirlwind – in the park earlier.
1.55pm
1.46pm
Sage advice from recently retired football manager (and cyclist, it seems) Neil Warnock, who has urged people to stay hydrated and healthy.
1.45pm
The Met Office said temperatures in many other places of England had already exceeded the previous record of 38.7C from 2019 by 1pm on Tuesday.
As well as the 40.2C seen at Heathrow, Charlwood in Surrey hit 39.9C, Kew Gardens saw 39.6C and Wisley in Surrey recorded 39.3C.
Chertsey in Surrey and Northolt in west London both saw 39.2C.
1.40pm
1.36pm
A swimmer is missing at sea and five others have been pulled from the water close to Clacton Pier in Essex, the Coastguard said.
Emergency services have been called to the scene and a major search and rescue is underway to find the man after six people got into difficulty off the coast.
1.31pm
1.29pm
Less punishing – but no less spectacular – conditions were welcomed by people in the South West earlier today.
Lucy McRobert, communications manager for the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, told the PA news agency she first heard the “rumblings” of thunder and lightning early this morning.
“I don’t think we’ve ever been so relieved to see the sky go black and the rain start pouring,” she said.
1.27pm
Fresher conditions are on the way for some parts, according to the Met Office:
1.25pm
1.20pm
Interim deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, Miriam Deakin, said the heatwave was having an impact on urgent and emergency care and some planned care.
She said: “Across the country we are seeing hospitals having to scale back the number of planned surgeries as operating theatres are too hot.
“Trusts are having to install industrial cooling units, mounting fans, and trying to cool down IT server rooms.”
1.08pm
1.05pm
Despite the hottest day on record in the UK, the Queen carried on with her royal duties.
The 96-year-old welcomed the new US ambassador Jane Hartley from the safety of inside Windsor Castle during the virtual audience on Tuesday.
1.01pm
12.58pm
BREAKING – The temperature has exceeded 40C in the UK for the first time on record, with 40.2C reported at Heathrow at 12.50pm on Tuesday, according to provisional Met Office figures.
12.57pm