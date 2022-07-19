Archie Battersbee’s parents prepare for next stage of legal battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Archie Battersbee’s parents prepare for next stage of legal battle

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 2.53pm
Archie Battersbee (Family handout/PA)
Archie Battersbee (Family handout/PA)

The parents of a 12-year-old who suffered “catastrophic” brain damage in an accident at home are preparing for the next stage of a legal fight – after a High Court judge said doctors can withdraw life-support treatment.

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, says she and the youngster’s father, Paul Battersbee, will ask Court of Appeal judges to overturn Mr Justice Hayden’s ruling later this week.

Ms Dance, 46, said on Tuesday that appeal judges are listed to consider Archie’s case at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Thursday.

A court official confirmed the listing.

Mr Justice Hayden described what happened to Archie, from Southend, Essex, as a “tragedy of immeasurable dimensions”.

But the judge, who delivered a ruling on Friday after reviewing evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, said medical evidence was “compelling and unanimous” and painted a “bleak” picture.

Archie Battersbee
Archie Battersbee suffered a ‘devastating’ brain injury three months ago (Hollie Dance/PA)

Mr Justice Hayden heard how Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7.

She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is “brain-stem dead” and say continued life support treatment is not in his best interests.

Archie’s parents disagree and say his heart is beating.

They are being supported by the campaign group Christian Legal Centre.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions about what medical moves are in Archie’s best interests.

Archie Battersbee's mother Hollie Dance (right) and family friend Ella Carter, outside the High Court during an earlier hearing (PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother Hollie Dance (right) and family friend Ella Carter, outside the High Court during an earlier hearing (PA)

Another High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case.

She concluded, after an earlier hearing, that Archie is dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by Archie’s parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed.

Archie Battersbee court case
Archie’s father, Paul Battersbee, outside court (PA)

Mr Justice Hayden said evidence shows Archie suffered a “significant injury” to “multiple areas” of his brain and has not “regained awareness at any time”.

“Archie’s mother described him as a fighter and I have no doubt he was,” said Mr Justice Hayden.

“But the fight, if it can properly be characterised as such, is no longer in Archie’s control.

“The damage to his brain has deprived him of any bodily autonomy.

“Eventually, Archie’s organs will fail and, ultimately, his heart will stop.”

Mr Justice Hayden said the reality of Archie’s case is “terrible”.

“There is unfortunately no treatment possible to reverse the damage that has been caused to Archie’s brain,” he said.

“There can be no hope at all of recovery.”

The judge said he reached his conclusion with “profound regret”.

