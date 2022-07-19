Hundreds of wildfires break out as temperatures top 40C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hundreds of wildfires break out as temperatures top 40C

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 3.23pm Updated: July 19 2022, 3.33pm
Firefighters attend a fire on Dartford Marshes in Kent (Adrian Stirrup/PA)
Firefighters attend a fire on Dartford Marshes in Kent (Adrian Stirrup/PA)

Fire crews have battled hundreds of wildfires across the country as temperatures topping 40C transformed fields and grassland into a “tinderbox”.

One regional service said the number of open fires could have tripled this week, while the Met Office warned that most of England was at exceptional risk.

Some were forced to evacuate their homes, and the National Trust admitted it was on “tenterhooks” over the possibility of a large-scale blaze.

On Monday, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service received three times its average number of calls, which a spokesperson said was driven by wildfire reports.

In neighbouring Hertfordshire, drone footage showed the smouldering remains of a 200-acre field after crews worked into the early hours to extinguish the blaze.

One blaze, at Lickey Hills Country Park near Birmingham, spread to around 50,000 square metres and forced 15 people to flee their homes.

Its cause has not been formally established, but a post on the park’s Facebook page claimed it was sparked by a disposable barbecue.

West Midlands Fire Service received 717 incident calls on Monday – an increase of 280 in the space of a week.

Smoke drifted over the M25 as almost 200 firefighters and 30 fire engines tried to extinguish a corn field blaze in Upminster, East London.

Hereford & Worcester crews had 54 fires based around fields, undergrowth and woodland, which it said was a “much higher number” than normal.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has seen a “significant increase” in grass fires over the last month, with numbers rising even further this week.

Charles Spencer, who lives on the Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire, tweeted a picture of one of his fields on fire.

According to the Met Office, most of England is at “exceptional” risk of wildfires, aside from the South West and patches of the North.

“I haven’t even seen the exceptional category being used in the times I’ve looked at the Wildfire Index before,” Kathryn Brown, The Wildlife Trust’s director for climate action, told PA news agency.

“We need to be much more aware, and the public needs to be much more aware, of the wildfire risk.”

Although Tuesday was Britain’s hottest day on record, it is rare for wildfires to start without some sort of human intervention.

The National Trust has appealed to people to avoid lighting barbecues or campfires, and not to leave glass bottles on the ground.

“We’re on tenterhooks that someone is careless with a cigarette butt or thoughtless by lighting barbecues, and us having to deal with a wildfire,” the Trust’s conservation head Ben McCarthy said.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney warned that the moors in his Pennines constituency were “an absolute tinderbox… at the moment”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]