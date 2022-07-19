Swimmer missing at sea and five others rescued near Clacton Pier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swimmer missing at sea and five others rescued near Clacton Pier

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 4.49pm Updated: July 19 2022, 5.01pm
A police car at Clacton Pier in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, as a swimmer is missing at sea (Sam Russell/PA)
A swimmer is missing at sea and five others have been taken to hospital after being pulled from the water close to Clacton Pier in Essex.

Emergency services remain at the scene and a major search and rescue is under way to find the male after six people got into difficulty off the coast.

East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) said four males and a female were taken ashore and assessed before being taken to Colchester Hospital.

A helicopter has been patrolling the area and police and coastguard services are also attending to help locate the missing swimmer.

Nigel Brown, communications manager for Clacton Pier, told PA the current appeared to have “dragged” a group under the pier.

Staff threw lifebelt rings over the side to help some of those in trouble, he said.

Footage taken by beach-goers from the shore captured the rescue operation about 100 yards from the pier.

Mr Brown said: “Eight of them were in the water but my understanding is four or five got into difficulty.

“My understanding is one person was missing.

“The group that were in the water were very worried about one person they couldn’t see and were saying, ‘There’s one missing’.

“As far as I know, that person’s still missing. They’ve had the helicopter up.”

A boat next to Clacton Pier in Clacton-on-Sea (Sam Russell/PA)

Mr Brown said it was “difficult to tell their ages” but he believed some were in their late teens to early 20s and fully clothed.

Shop worker Toni Cloke, who had spent the day at the seafront, said police asked beachgoers to clear the beach as emergency services took a number of people away.

The 47-year-old, of Clacton-on-Sea, said: “I saw four or five people get taken in (by emergency services) then we got asked to clear the beach.

“I would say they were holidaymakers.”

EEAS said: “A large response, including four ambulances, our hazardous area response team and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, was sent to Clacton Beach this morning following reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water.

“Crews assessed four males and a female patient at the scene before transporting them by road to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and care.”

Essex Police said: “We’re on the scene assisting emergency services colleagues with a serious and ongoing incident close to Clacton Pier.

“There is a significant emergency services presence in the area while the incident is being dealt with. We’ll provide an update as soon as we practically can.”

The Coastguard said it was responding to “a report of multiple people in the water”.

A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently responding to an incident at Clacton Pier following a report of multiple people in the water.

“Clacton beach patrol, the RNLI lifeboat from Clacton and Coastguard rescue teams from Clacton, Walton and Holbrook have been sent to help, as well as the Coastguard rescue helicopter from Lydd.

“Essex Police, Essex Fire Service and Essex Ambulance Service are also attending.

“Five people have been rescued, with the search still ongoing for a sixth man.”

