Doncaster’s residents brave unprecedented temperatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Doncaster’s residents brave unprecedented temperatures

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 5.23pm
A man swims in a lake in Sandall Park, Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)
A man swims in a lake in Sandall Park, Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

Just two months after it was granted city-status by the Queen, Doncaster’s residents have been marvelling at temperatures hovering around the 40C mark.

The South Yorkshire city, perhaps best known for being the birthplace of the locomotive Flying Scotsman and pop star Louis Tomlinson was largely deserted on Tuesday as its population appeared to have heeded warnings to avoid the record-breaking temperatures.

Unofficial weather watchers around Doncaster were recording temperatures around the 39 or 40C mark, with reports that Doncaster Sheffield Airport, about three miles from the city centre, had hit the magic 40C mark.

There were fewer than 10 people out in the sun at Sandall Park with children’s playgrounds, the banks of the lake and acres of parched grass left completely empty.

Billie Mercer, 22, was one of the few to brave the scorching temperatures, sunbathing with her friend Jamie Greene, 23.

Summer weather July 19th 2022
People walk in Sandall Park, Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Mercer said: “I don’t care. It doesn’t happen very often so I’m going to make the most of it.

“I know there’s no-one here but I’m sticking it out whatever.”

But Mr Greene said: “It’s just so hot. If it wasn’t for a bit of a breeze I think I’d be gone by now.”

No-one was within 100 metres of the swings and the metal slide which was impossible to touch without incurring severe burns.

Someone had written on the ground in chalk: “Stay Inside. OMG it’s 40degreesC”.

Summer weather July 19th 2022
Writing on the ground (Danny Lawson/PA)

In the city centre, many of the market stalls closed early with most shoppers avoiding the baking streets.

And only a few people braved the outdoor seating outside the many pubs round the Market Place.

Steve Gouch said: “You’ve got to make the most of it.

“But I won’t be here for long.

“A couple of pints is all I’ll manage.

“I can’t believe it’s this hot in Donny.”

But Sue Dennis said: “I don’t get it.

“Everyone goes to Spain and Turkey and it’s this hot.

“They don’t stay inside there all week do they?”

Summer weather July 19th 2022
People in the centre of Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

Doncaster Council deployed its gritters to the streets on Tuesday, spreading rock dust to help with the softening surfaces.

And concerns grew on Tuesday afternoon after South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they were dealing with a number of field fires around the city.

A large plume of smoke could be seen south of Doncaster from a fire in fields between Rossington and the airport.

Emergency services closed some roads in the area as firefighters tackled the blaze.

They said they were also dealing with a large fire in the Hatfield area of the district and there were also reports of another in the Sprotbrough area.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier