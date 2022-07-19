Lieke Martens out of Euro 2022 in fresh injury blow to Netherlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Lieke Martens out of Euro 2022 in fresh injury blow to Netherlands

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 7.01pm
Netherlands’ Lieke Martens has been ruled out of the remainder of the Euro 2022 finals with a foot injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Netherlands’ Lieke Martens has been ruled out of the remainder of the Euro 2022 finals with a foot injury (Nick Potts/PA)

Netherlands winger Lieke Martens is out of Euro 2022 after a foot injury prematurely ended her participation.

The 29-year-old, who signed for Paris St Germain earlier this summer, suffered the problem during Sunday’s 4-1 Group C win over Switzerland.

A statement on the Netherlands’ official website read: “Lieke Martens suffered a foot injury during the match against Switzerland. After investigation, it turned out that she can no longer take action this European Championship.

“Martens will leave the training camp on Tuesday evening. No replacement can be called.”

The news came as a fresh blow to head coach Mark Parsons, whose plans have been repeatedly disrupted by Covid-19 and injury.

Star striker Vivianne Miedema has not played since the opening round of fixtures after testing positive, while midfielder Jackie Groenen missed the 3-2 win over Portugal as she self-isolated and defender Aniek Nouwen sat out that game with an ankle injury.

Parsons, who had already lost goalkeeper and skipper Sari van Veenendaal for the tournament to a shoulder problem, said: “This is terrible news for Lieke and for us. She has fully committed herself to the team during this tournament.

“It is very unfortunate that her European Championship has to end like this.”

The Netherlands face France in the quarter-finals at Rotherham’s New York Stadium on Saturday evening.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier