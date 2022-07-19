Deaths feared following crash involving light aircraft at Co Down airport By Press Association July 19 2022, 10.49pm Police and emergency services attending Newtownards Airport in County Down, following a crash involving an aircraft. Picture date: Tuesday July 19, 2022. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two people are believed to have died following a crash involving a light aircraft at a Co Down airport. Emergency services rushed to Newtownards Airport following a 999 call at 8.21pm on Tuesday. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and said no patients were taken from the scene on the Portaferry Road in the town. It is understood that two people have died. Emergency workers at Ards Airport tonight following a crash involving a light aircraft. No further details at this stage. pic.twitter.com/tfyzInBj6a— Rebecca Black (@RBlackPA) July 19, 2022 The scene has been closed off by police. In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.21pm following reports of an incident on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards. “NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident,” it said. “No patients were taken from the scene.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Community in shock after two killed in light aircraft crash in Co Down Emergency services attend crash involving light aircraft at Co Down airport Live: UK heatwave: One of hottest days ever with warnings of worse to come ‘Dangerous chemicals’ fears after cargo plane crashes in northern Greece