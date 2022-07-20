Lift project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lift project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 10.49am
Hebrew University archaeologists Dr Oren Gutfeld, left, and Michal Haber, pose at the site of a Jewish ritual bath near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
Hebrew University archaeologists Dr Oren Gutfeld, left, and Michal Haber, pose at the site of a Jewish ritual bath near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

A project that aims to increase access for disabled people to Jerusalem’s Western Wall has turned into an extensive archaeological excavation into the ancient city’s history.

Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say they have made numerous discoveries at the site of a new lift installation, including an ornate first-century villa with its own attached ritual bath a stone’s throw from where the biblical Temple stood.

Also found were Ottoman pipes built into a 2,000-year-old aqueduct that supplied the city with water, early Islamic oil lamps and bricks stamped with the name of a late Roman legion.

The Western Wall is the holiest site where Jews can pray and millions of worshipers and tourists visit it each year.

The site of a Jewish ritual bath, or mikveh, left, discovered near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem
The site of a Jewish ritual bath, or mikveh, left, discovered near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

But to get to the site from the adjacent Jewish Quarter, visitors typically have to descend 142 steps, or take a long detour around the city walls to one of the nearby gates.

In 2017, the Jewish Quarter Reconstruction and Development Company got permission to begin construction of two elevators to let visitors make the 85-foot descent with greater ease.

The location was a narrow sliver of largely undeveloped slope abutting the existing staircase on the eastern edge of the Jewish Quarter.

“The Western Wall is not a privilege, it’s elemental for a Jew or for any person from around the world who wants to come to this holy place,” said Herzl Ben Ari, CEO of the development group.

“We have to enable it for everybody.”

However, like modern development projects in other ancient cities, such as Istanbul, Rome, Athens and Thessaloniki, archaeological finds slowed progress to a crawl.

Clay oil lamps from the Islamic period
Clay oil lamps from the Islamic period (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

“This plot of land where the elevator is going to be built remained undisturbed, giving us the great opportunity of digging through all the strata, all the layers of ancient Jerusalem,” said Michal Haber, an archaeologist from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Five years into the undertaking, the archaeological work is nearing completion, but the elevators are only expected to be brought online in 2025.

During their dig, the archaeologists carefully peeled back successive layers of construction and debris that had accumulated over two millennia, over 30 feet in total.

Archaeologist Oren Gutfeld said they were surprised to uncover traces from Jerusalem’s reconstruction as the Roman city of Aelia Capitolina in the second century.

Fragments of frescoes and intricate mosaics from the villa indicated the wealth of the home’s occupants.

But upon reaching bedrock, Mr Gutfeld and Ms Haber’s team made one last find: a private Jewish ritual bath hewn into the limestone mountainside and vaulted with enormous dressed stones.

Hebrew University archaeologists Michal Haber, left, and Dr Oren Gutfeld pack up a vessel and other items they discovered at the site
Hebrew University archaeologists Michal Haber, left, and Dr Oren Gutfeld pack up a vessel and other items they discovered at the site (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Ms Haber said the most significant thing about the bath, known as a mikveh, was its location overlooking the Temple esplanade.

“We are in the wealthy neighbourhood of the city on the eve of its destruction,” she said.

While the elevator project is less contentious, development or archaeology excavations in Jerusalem, a city holy to three faiths, often take on a political dimension.

The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their hoped-for state and Israel views the entire city as its eternal, undivided capital.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, which includes the Old City and holy sites to Jews, Christians and Muslims, in the 1967 war.

It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move unrecognised by most of the international community.

