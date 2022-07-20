Scores of firefighters at scene of east London tower block blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scores of firefighters at scene of east London tower block blaze

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 2.15pm
Picture taken with permission posted on twitter by @KraftyP of the scene on Manwood Street, North Woolwich, where around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines have been called to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in east London’s docklands. Issue date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.
More than 125 firefighters are tackling a fire at a block of flats in east London.

Footage appeared to show thick plumes of smoke barrelling out of the top floor windows of the building on Manwood Street in the north Woolwich docklands.

Eyewitnesses near the 17-storey block also reported seeing flames.

Woolwich tower block fire
The scene on Manwood Street, North Woolwich, where fires are tackling a flat blaze (@KraftyP/PA)

Firefighters are simultaneously tackling a blaze involving around one hectare of grass opposite the block, which is close to London City Airport.

It is not known what caused either fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “The brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 105 calls to the blaze.

“The brigade was called at 1249. Fire crews from Shadwell, Dowgate, Dockhead, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is now known at this time.”

London Ambulance Service said: “We have sent a number of resources to the scene, including advanced paramedics and our hazardous area response team.”

It comes a day after the UK recorded its hottest ever temperatures, and saw firefighters face their busiest day since the Second World War

