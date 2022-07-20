Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 4.43pm
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)

Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief central to the botched response to the shooting at a primary school that killed 19 pupils and two teachers.

In the face of massive public pressure, the city’s school board will consider firing Pete Arredondo at a special meeting on Saturday to consider the superintendent’s recommendation.

Mr Arredondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas on May 24.

School officials have previously resisted calls to fire him.

Parents and family of students hold protest signs during a special meeting of the board of trustees of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District
Parents and family of students hold protest signs during a special meeting of the board of trustees of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (Eric Gay/AP)

The announcement comes two days after a meeting which saw school board members lambasted for more than three hours by members of the public, who accused them of not implementing basic security at Robb, of not being transparent about what happened, and of failing to hold Mr Arredondo to account.

Confronted with parents’ vociferous demands to fire Mr Arredondo and warnings his job could be next, Superintendent Hal Harrell said on Monday the police chief was a contract employee who could not be fired at will.

The agenda for Saturday’s meeting includes the board discussing the potential firing with its lawyer.

Mr Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has faced blistering criticism since the mass shooting, most notably for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18-year-old gunman carried out the attack.

Although nearly 400 officers from various agencies were involved in the police response that took more than an hour to confront and kill the gunman, Mr Arredondo is one of only two known to have faced discipline.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier